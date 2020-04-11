China Cancer Test Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2022

New Study on “2018-2022 Cancer Test Market China Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database

By the end of the year 2022, China Cancer Test Market is expected to cross US$ 24 Billion. China is the leading consumer of tobacco in the worldwide. Urban and Rural areas face high death rate due to the massive impact of growing cancer diseases in China. In order to alleviate cancer prevalence; the government focuses on several Cancer Control Programs which include prevention, early diagnosis and treatment. Early diagnosis programs include screening for breast and cervix cancer while prevention programs such as anti-smoking campaigns and immunization against hepatitis. Public awareness of cancer and the promotion of healthy lifestyle have also been carried out actively.

In this report, we have studied in-depth analysis of 26 types of cancer in which Lung cancer is leading the market because China has high consumer of tobacco in worldwide. China has an exceptional number of lung cancer diagnoses and deaths than any other part of the world. Cancer is one of the most significant public health burdens in China. The problem will keep moving in near future as China’ air pollution goes mostly unchecked.

Lung Cancer leads the China Oncology Market

In China, Lung cancer leads the market in both genders. The report covers the different types of cancers and emphasis on genders. Therefore, the categorization was as follows-

In Male: Lung Cancer is the most predominant cancer and is mainly driven by adult males, half of Chinese men are expected to be current smokers compared to women, followed by Colorectal Cancer, Liver Cancer, Brain, CNS, Esophageal Cancer and Breast Cancer (not in same chorological order).

In Female: Lung cancer cases are less in women as compared to men but other cancers were Liver and Breast Cancer, Uterus and Ovarian Cancer are other most common cancers. Some other Cancers studied in this report are Lip, Oral Cavity, & Pharynx, Nasopharynx, Pancreas, Bone, Prostate, Luekemia, Bladder, Kidney and Lymphoma

Soaring Cancer Mortality Rates

Over the past three decades, Cancer Mortality Rates in China have been rising rapidly. In the urban region, the mortality of cancer is comparatively higher than in rural one. Out of 26 Types of Cancer studied in the report, Lung cancer accounts for the highest fatalities, followed by Digestive Tract Cancers (Stomach, Liver Cancer, Esophageal and Colorectum Cancer).

Report titled “China Cancer Test Market, Volume, Forecast (By Male & Female), Mortality & 26 Cancer (Oncology) Types Market & Volume to 2022” studies the oncology market in China. This 357 page report with 314 Figures and 12 Tables provides in-depth analysis of China Cancer Tests Market and Volume. All 26 types of cancer in the report have been analyzed from 3 major viewpoints which further study it from 2 different perspectives.

China Cancer (Oncology) Screening Tests Market & Forecast

• Male

• Female

China Cancer (Oncology) Screening Tests Volume & Forecast

• Male

• Female

China Cancer (Oncology) Mortality Rate

All the 26 Cancer Market & Cases Studied in the Report are as Follows:

Lip, oral cavity, & pharynx (except nasopharynx)

2. Nasopharynx

3. Esophagus

4. Stomach

5. Colorectum

6. Liver

7. Gallbladder

8. Pancreas

9. Larynx

10. Lung

11. Other thoracic organs

12. Bone

13. Melanoma of the skin

14. Breast

15. Cervix

16. Uterus

17. Ovary

18. Prostate

19. Testis

20. Kidney

21. Bladder

22. Brain, CNS

23. Thyroid

24. Lymphoma

25. Leukemia

26. All other sites and unspecified

