China Molecular Diagnostics Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2022

China molecular diagnostics market is expected to be more than USD 1.5 Billion by the year 2022. As a part of the evolution of medicine in China; en route for targeted therapy and recognizing the revenue as well as profits in this new market, Diagnostics instruments are the foundation of the biotechnology industry and the pharmaceutical industry are appropriately important in molecular diagnostics.

The molecular diagnostics market is propelled by technologies advancement from the Diagnostics instruments. Capitalizing on the growth opportunity requires considerable modifications to accessible commercialization structures, and capabilities that are frequently more appropriate in helping commercial R&D consumers and intellectual laboratories.

Diagnostics device companies are in view of the way into the molecular diagnostics market or in being collaboration for years. Most of the Diagnostics instrument companies have not previously needed to develop the level of commercial capabilities required in the molecular diagnostics market. The major challenge for diagnostic companies is to understand and manage the troubles.

Rising incidence of infectious diseases along with cancer cases and the rise of the private healthcare sector in China, with the development of socio-economic conditions and the growth of a wealthy middle class, has increased the quest for affordable and quality healthcare across the region are some of the contributors which are expected to drive the molecular diagnostics market over the projection period.

China Molecular Diagnostic Market

China molecular diagnostics market is distinguished into three main categories: Oncology Test, Infectious Disease Test and Genetic Disease Test. Further, Oncology Test has been categorized into three main types: Breast Cancer Testing, Colorectal Cancer Testing and Prostate Cancer Testing. Infectious Disease Test has been categorized into two main types, namely, virology and HPV and Genetic Test has been categorized into Blood Screening and HLA.

China Molecular Diagnostic Market Share Analysis

According to Renub Research, Virology tests lead the market share of China Infectious Disease test market. Blood screening dominates the market share of Genetics test market. Our analysis found that nearly 300 million molecular diagnostic tests will be performed in China by the end of 2022 of which Virology accounts for one of the most performed tests segments.

Key Players in China Molecular Diagnostics Market

This report covers the players and in depth analysis of these players, the players who played a very crucial role in the development of molecular diagnostics were Zhejiang Di’an Diagnostics Technology Co., Ltd, ADICON Clinical Laboratories (Privately held), Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Center Co. Ltd, Kindstar Global (Privately held), BGI–Shenzhen, and OriGene Technologies.

This is the 5th report on Molecular Diagnostics industry published by Renub Research. This report titled “China Molecular Diagnostics Market, Test Volume & Forecast by Oncology Test (Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer) Infectious Disease Test (Virology, HPV), Genetic Test (Blood Screening, HLA)” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast–evolving, high–growth China Molecular diagnostics market. This 105 page report with 55 Figures and 14 Tables studies the China Molecular Diagnostic market from 4 view points:

Market & Forecast

2. Molecular Diagnostics Segments Market & Forecast

3. Molecular Diagnostics Segments Test Volume & Forecast

4. Profiles of Select Private Clinical Labs & Diagnostic Services Companies

Segments Covered in this report are as follows:

Oncology Test Market and Volume

• Breast Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

Infectious Disease Test Market and Volume

• Virology

• HPV

Genetic Test Market and Volume

• Blood Screening

• HLA

Key Players Analysis

Zhejiang Di’an Diagnostics Technology Co., Ltd.

• ADICON Clinical Laboratories (Privately held)

• Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Center Co. Ltd.

• Kindstar Global (Privately held)

• BGI–Shenzhen

• OriGene Technologies

Key questions answered in the study

What is China molecular diagnostics market size from 2011 to 2022?

• What is China molecular diagnostics tests volume from 2011 to 2022?

• What are China molecular diagnostics segments market & Forecast?

• What are the growth drivers of Molecular diagnostics in China?

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Research Findings

2 China Molecular Diagnostic Market & Test Volume Forecast

2.1 China Molecular Diagnostic Market

2.2 China Molecular Diagnostic Test Volume

3 China Molecular Diagnostic Market Share Analysis

3.1 Market Share – (Oncology, Infectious, Genetic) Testing

3.2 Market Share – Segments (Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, Virology, HPV, Blood Screening, HLA) Cancer Tests

4 China Molecular Diagnostic Volume Share (2011 – 2022)

4.1 Volume Share – (Oncology, Infectious, Genetic) Testing

4.2 Volume Share – Segments (Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, Virology, HPV, Blood Screening, HLA) Cancer Tests

5 Segments Test Volume – China Molecular Diagnostics

5.1 Volume Share – (Breast, Colorectal, Prostate) Oncology Test

5.2 Oncology Test Volume

5.2.1 Breast Molecular Diagnostics Volume

5.2.2 Colorectal Molecular Diagnostics Volume

5.2.3 Prostate Molecular Diagnostics Volume

5.3 Volume Share – (Virology, HPV) Infectious Disease Test

5.4 Infectious Disease Test Volume

5.4.1 Virology Test Volume

5.4.2 HPV Test Volume

5.5 Volume Share – (Blood Screening, HLA) Genetic Test

5.6 Genetic Test Volume

5.6.1 Blood Screening Test Volume

5.6.2 HLA Test Volume

Continued…..

