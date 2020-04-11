Citric Acid Market 2019 Competitive analysis – Weifang Ensign Industry Co. Ltd, TTCA Co. Ltd, RZBC Group Co. Ltd., Cofco Biochemical (Anhui) Co. Ltd

Citric acid is a weak organic tricarboxylic acid having the chemical formula C6H8O7. It occurs naturally in citrus fruits. In biochemistry, it is an intermediate in the citric acid cycle, which occurs in the metabolism of all aerobic organisms.

It is used widely as an acidifier, as a flavoring and chelating agent.

Global Citric Acid Market is driven by its increasing use in Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care and Detergents & Cleansers. The growth of these end-use industries, particularly in emerging economies of Asia Pacific region, is anticipated to boost the growth of the chemical over the projected period.

The bio-based and chelating characteristics of citric acid make it a viable solution to several toxic substances used for manufacturing detergents & cleaners, especially for household purposes. Rising awareness regarding cleanliness and hygiene is expected to augment the demand for detergents & cleaners.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd.

TTCA Co., Ltd

RZBC Group Co. Ltd.

Cofco Biochemical (Anhui) Co., Ltd.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Tate & Lyle

S.A. Citrique Belge N.V.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

Shandong Juxian Hongde Citric Acid Company Ltd

Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co.Ltd

Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.

Asia Pacific dominated the global industry, the Product Capacity accounted for above 67% of the global citric acid market in 2016.but the major consumption regions are Europe and North America, the consumption market share are 31.19% and 25.34% in 2016.

Rapid industrialization resulting in the presence of large-scale manufacturing bases for food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics is expected to augment the demand for the chemical as an intermediate in several processes.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Powder Citric Acid

Liquid Citric Acid

By Application, the market can be split into

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

Detergents & Cleansers

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Citric Acid capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Citric Acid manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

