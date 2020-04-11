Consumer and Recreational Oxygen Equipment Market is Anticipated to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2025

Recreational oxygen is slightly different from the oxygen used for medical purpose. Sports club member and professional athletes make use of the recreational oxygen enhance their performance, endurance and functioning of brain. Supplemental oxygen is commonly used by movie stars, athletes, and also used in casinos. Boost supplemental oxygen is known as aviator oxygen which is consumed manually by the user by pushing a button which is in contrast to the pulsed or continuous stream offered by medical oxygen.

Global market for consumer recreational oxygen equipment is largely driven due to its heavy use by sports club members and professional athletes. Additionally, demand for a lighter and more compact technology is driving the market. Furthermore, these equipment are getting less expensive, durable, smaller, easier to use, and most importantly offer oxygen supply under all circumstances. This has led to soar up their popularity amongst end users and thus, has helped in driving the overall market growth.

Recreational oxygen is different from medical oxygen. The professional athletes use recreational oxygen. Sports club members are expected to widely adopt use of recreational oxygen. Oxygen bars are commonly used by singers and movie stars to improve the vocal cord quality and skin tone. All these uses of oxygen are anticipated to grow. The O2 is the same in recreational oxygen as it is in the medical oxygen, the chemical composition is the same. But medical oxygen is delivered under a prescription and used as a medicine, recreational oxygen is used to improve athletic endurance and improve brain functioning.

Older people develop dementia and other conditions. Oxygen use by these people is able to improve the quality of the life in a dramatic manner. Portable oxygen devices have become affordable and support a mobile lifestyle that is extended to a broader set of people by use of recreational oxygen selectively, continuing to drive sales of recreational oxygen and oxygen bar concentrator air filtration units.

Consumer recreational oxygen equipment markets at $44.5 million in 2017 are anticipated to reach $2.1 billion dollars by 2023. Professional athletes drive the market initially. Growth is a result of demand for the smaller lighter technology already developed, already on the market, for use by people exercising. Oxygen equipment only gets less expensive, smaller, and easier to use. The market need by for oxygen generation devices at clubs and gyms is building even as portable devices provide greater mobility support for bike riders, joggers, and older people.

Supplemental oxygen is delivered in intermittently to accommodate sets or intervals of heavy exercise. Football players and basketball players use supplemental oxygen, just for a few breaths to catch their breath and improve their endurance in the middle toward the end of the game.

People exercising in sports gyms or corporate gyms use supplemental oxygen judiciously. Old federal judges use supplemental oxygen, to improve the functioning of the brains and permitting them to keep working into their 100’s.

Major factors driving the market for consumer oxygen include its ability to provide oxygen under all circumstances. The worldwide aging population. An increase in the number of people using sports gyms and corporate gyms provides the base for extension of the market. Advantages of newer stationary oxygen concentrator devices are that they weigh less, are somewhat quieter than toe older units, and are easy to use. They are generally affordable but reimbursement drives markets.

The adoption of consumer recreational oxygen is tied to the actual benefit achieved by its use. People that try getting extra oxygen for the purpose of increasing endurance use the oxygen selectively and it works for them, leading them to continue using supplemental oxygen. They tell their friends and then there becomes a user base, based on reality. This provides the basis for significant market growth. Supplemental oxygen has become affordable, boding well for market expansion.”

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

Boost Oxygen

Zadro

AirSep

Market Participants

Chart Industries

Chart Caire / AirSep / Sequal

Drive Medical / DeVilbiss Healthcare

Foshan Keyhub Electronic Industries Co., Ltd.

Inogen

Jiuxin Medical

