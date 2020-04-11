Crowdfunding Market Growth Drivers, Revenue, Thematic Research, Application and Industry Demand Analysis

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Crowdfunding Market-Thematic Research” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends

Crowdfunding-Global Thematic Research : Over the next five years, banks will no longer enjoy the oligopolistic profits of the past. Their scale is now working against them. Nimbler financial technology (or “FinTech”) companies are eating into their market share. Banking profits in segments such as enterprise lending and wealth management will decline by up to 35% by 2025

Crowdfunding platforms, sometimes referred to as peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplaces, come in three categories: equity based, debt based and reward based.

In this report, we look at crowdfunding, its disruptive threat to banks, its players, trends, industry analysis, value chain and crowdfunding models.

Scope

This report is part of our ecosystem of thematic investment research reports, supported by our “thematic engine”.

About our Thematic Research Ecosystem

Researcher has developed a unique thematic methodology for valuing technology, media and telecom companies based on their relative strength in the big investment themes that are impacting their industry. Whilst most investment research is underpinned by backwards looking company valuation models, Researcher’s thematic methodology identifies which companies are best placed to succeed in a future filled with multiple disruptive threats. To do this, Researcher tracks the performance of the top 600 technology, media and telecom stocks against the 50 most important themes driving their earnings, generating 30,000 thematic scores. The algorithms in Researcher’s “thematic engine” help to clearly identify the winners and losers within the TMT sector. Our 600 TMT stocks are categorised into 18 sectors. Each sector scorecard has a thematic screen, a risk screen and a valuation screen. Our thematic research ecosystem has a three-tiered reporting structure: single theme, multi-theme and sector scorecard. This report is a Single Theme report, offering in-depth research into a specific theme. It identifies winners and losers based on technology leadership, market position and other factors.

Companies mentioned

LendingClub

OnDeck

Yirendai

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION: THE DISRUPTIVE THREAT TO BANKS

Banks are under attack from multiple fronts

because their business models are outdated for the internet era

One of the biggest threats is crowdfunding

PLAYERS

TRENDS

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

Definition

History

Market Size and Growth Forecasts

Competitor analysis

Regulation

M&A

VALUE CHAIN

The disruptors

BUSINESS MODELS

Debt based crowdfunding models

Equity based crowdfunding models

Reward based crowdfunding

SECTOR PERFORMANCE

VALUATION SCREEN

RISK SCREEN

COMPANIES SECTION

Public companies operating in the crowdfunding space

Private companies operating in the crowdfunding space

APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

