Cryptocurrencies Market Growth Drivers, Thematic Research, Revenue, Trends, Application and Industry Demand Analysis
Analytical Research Cognizance shared "Cryptocurrencies Market-Thematic Research" report
Cryptocurrencies -Thematic Research : Cryptocurrencies are a confidence trick. In fairness, all currencies are a confidence trick. The US dollar, British pound, and the Euro all depend on nothing more than market confidence for their value.
The extent to which a currency works effectively is a function of a range of factors and this report sets out to determine whether cryptocurrencies represent a serious alternative to the established fiat currencies and tests some the claims made on behalf of cryptocurrencies by their proponents.
Scope
This report analyses the future role of cryptocurrencies.
-Blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT) offer far greater potential and will deliver far greater impact, despite the fact that blockchain is also currently absurdly over-hyped.
-In several respects the cryptocurrency topic reinforces the need to take a thematic approach to the evaluation of technologies and companies.
The report highlights some of the big players in cryptocurrencies and where do they sit in the value chain.
-It identifies the main trends in the world of cryptocurrencies over the next 12 to 24 months.
-The report discusses the value chain for cryptocurrencies and divides it into two segments – currencies and utility tokens.
-It provides an industry analysis, explaining that there are no reliable means to forecast the growth of the cryptocurrency market as there is no rational basis for the valuations of the leading cryptocurrencies.
-It offers a technology briefing to explain what a cryptocurrency is and how it works.
Companies mentioned
Table of Contents
Players
Trends
Value chain
Industry analysis
Companies section
Technology briefing
Glossary
APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
