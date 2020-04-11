Cybersecurity in Insurance Market Trends, Companies, Thematic Research, Driver, Segmentation and Global Forecast
Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Cybersecurity in Insurance Market-Thematic Research” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends
Cybersecurity in Insurance-Thematic Research : By 2021 the global cybersecurity market is expected to be worth $1bn, up from $765m in 2017 according to Researcher. However, the key issue is that insurance companies need “better” rather than “more” security.
In this report, we look at the 12 most important cybersecurity technologies and conclude that the most important ones in terms of driving the cybersecurity industry’s revenues over the next two years are network security appliances, cloud security, and artificial intelligence (AI).
Our research indicates the winners in these high-growth cyber technology cycles over the next two years will be –
– Unified threat management: Check Point Software, Cisco, Fortinet, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, SecureWorks, Sophos, and Symantec.
– Cloud security: Barracuda Networks, Fortinet, Imperva, Micro Focus, Qualys, and Sophos.
– AI: IBM, Microsoft, Alphabet, Splunk, and Palantir.
– Insurance leaders: AIG, Allianz, Zurich, Swiss Re, Munich Re, Aviva, AXA, and Swiss Re.
Scope
This report is part of our ecosystem of thematic investment research reports, supported by our “thematic engine”. About our Thematic Research Ecosystem –
– Researcher has developed a unique thematic methodology for valuing technology, media and telecom companies based on their relative strength in the big investment themes that are impacting their industry. Whilst most investment research is underpinned by backwards looking company valuation models, Researcher’s thematic methodology identifies which companies are best placed to succeed in a future filled with multiple disruptive threats. To do this, Researcher tracks the performance of the top 600 technology, media and telecom stocks against the 50 most important themes driving their earnings, generating 30,000 thematic scores. The algorithms in Researcher’s “thematic engine” help to clearly identify the winners and losers within the TMT sector. Our 600 TMT stocks are categorised into 18 sectors. Each sector scorecard has a thematic screen, a risk screen and a valuation screen. Our thematic research ecosystem has a three-tiered reporting structure: single theme, multi-theme and sector scorecard. This report is a Multi-Theme report, covering all stocks, all sectors and all themes, giving readers a strong sense of how everything fits together and how conflicting themes might interact with one another.
Companies Mentioned
Ahnlab
Airbus
Akamai
Aker Security Solutions
AlienVault
Avira
Assuranceforening en Skuld
AIA Group Limited
Allianz SE
BAE Systems
Bayshore Networks
Barracuda Networks
Carbon Black
CloudFlare
Check Point Software Technologies
Cheetah Mobile
Cisco
CyberArk Software
Conventus Inter-Insurance Exchange
Chubb Limited
Darktrace
Dell
Demonsaw
E8 Security
Farfetch
F5 Networks
FireEye
Fortinet
F-secure
Gemalto
Gigamon
HackerOne
Herjavec Group
Hillstone Networks
Huawei
IBM
Illusive Networks
Imperva
Intel
Juniper Networks
Kaspersky Lab
KEYW
Kroger
Levi’s
LifeLock
Lowe’s
Lululemon
LocalTapiola Group
Micro Focus
Microsoft
MobileIron
NetScout Systems
Palo Alto Networks
ProofPoint
Palantir
Phoenix Group Holdings
Qualys
Qihoo 360
Rapid7
Raytheon
SecureWorks
Sophos
Splunk
Symantec
Tanium
Trend Micro
Untangle
Verint Systems
Veracode
WatchGuard
WhiteHat Security
ZeroFOX
Table of Contents
PLAYERS 4
TRENDS 5
Changing nature of cyber threats 5
Evolution of cybersecurity technologies 6
Industry growth drivers 8
Corporate governance trends 9
Cybersecurity trends in insurance 10
Cyber insurance market development 11
INDUSTRY ANALYSIS 12
Market size and growth forecasts 18
M&A 20
Timeline 22
VALUE CHAIN 24
Network security 24
Unified threat management 25
Artificial Intelligence 25
Deception-based cyber defenses (subset of AI) 26
Behavioral analytics (subset of AI) 26
SIEM 27
Endpoint security 28
Mobile security (subset of endpoint security) 28
Identity and access management 29
Data security 30
Application security 30
Email security 31
Cloud security 32
Managed security services 32
Post-breach consultancy services 33
COMPANIES SECTION 34
Public companies 34
Private companies 38
Insurance companies 40
TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING 42
The NIST framework 42
GLOSSARY 44
APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 47
