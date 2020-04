Data Center Chip Market Top Growth Factors

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,”Data Center Chip Market by Chip Type, Data Center Size, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global data center chip market was valued at $7,718.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $15,641.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2018 to 2025.

North America is expected to dominate the market, followed by Europe. In 2017, the U.S. dominated the North America market and the UK is expected to lead the overall market in Europe during the forecast period. While, in Asia-Pacific, China dominated the market in 2017.

Growth in cloud computing, advancement in chip technology, and government regulations regarding localizations of data centers drive this market. However, high operational cost for data center impedes this growth. In the near future, increase in smart computing devices is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in this market.

Key Findings of the Data Center Chip Market:

Based on chip type, the GPU segment led the global data center chip market in 2017.

North America is expected to account for the highest revenue in the global market throughout the forecast period (20182025).

By industry vertical, the BFSI segment dominated the market in 2017.

LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Data Center Chip Market size is segmented based on chip type, data center size, industry vertical, and region. Based on chip type, the market is divided into GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU and others. Based on data center size, the market is categorized into small & medium size and large size. Based on industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, manufacturing, government, IT & telecom, retail, transportation, energy & utilities and others. Based on region, the data center chip market trends is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, along with their prominent countries.

