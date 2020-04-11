Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market 2019 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunities: 2024

Decorative laminates are laminated products primarily used as furniture surface materials or wall paneling. It can be manufactured as either high- or low-pressure laminate, with the two processes not much different from each other except for the pressure applied in the pressing process.

Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) is composed of resin-impregnated Kraft paper, decorative paper face material and a clear melamine-impregnated overlay. These sheets are bonded at pressures greater than 1000 pounds per square inch and temperatures approaching 300 F (149°C).

At present, Asia-Pacific is the largest sales area in the world, which occupied about 56.92% in 2017. The following area is Europe. The global leading players in this market are Fletcher Building, Wilsonart, Panolam Industries, Greenlam, EGGER, ASD, Kronospan, Trespa International, PFLEIDERER, Merino, etc.

HPL products demand market has a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share, local enterprises export more low-end products over capacity or molding process basic Materials.

Although sales of HPL products brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the high pressure laminate field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9760 million by 2024, from US$ 8080 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Horizontal

Vertical

Segmentation by application:

Commercially

Residences

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Fletcher Building

Wilsonart

Panolam Industries

Kronospan

ASD

EGGER

Greenlam

OMNOVA Solutions

Merino

Abet Laminati

Arpa Industriale

Gentas

Sonae Indústria

PFLEIDERER

Trespa International

FORMILINE

LAMITECH

Stylam

Hopewell

Royal Crown Laminates

Zhenghang

Guangzhou G&P

SWISS KRONO

AOGAO

ATI Laminates

Dura Tuff

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) by Players

Chapter Four: Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Forecast

