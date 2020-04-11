Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2028

XploreMR analyzes the global decorative plastic and paper laminates market in its new publication titled ‘Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028’. This study provides a thorough analysis and key insights on the target market on the basis of type, application, end use and region for the historical period 2013–2017 and forecast period 2018–2028. The objective of the report is to assess the dynamics in the decorative plastic and paper laminates market and provide key information pertaining to the several segments of the global decorative plastic and paper laminates market. To provide a better understanding and support stakeholders for decision making and market analysis, the report is incorporated with the analysis of drivers, restraints and trends that influence the current market scenario and are expected to impact the global decorative plastic and paper laminates market over the forecast period. The study provides data for 2017 along with an inclusive market forecast for the period 2018–2028.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/3022

Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market: Segmentation

By Type By Application By End Use By Region Low Pressure

High Pressure

Edge Banding Furniture and Cabinets

Flooring

Wall Paneling

Doors

Column Cladding Residential

Commercial

Institutional North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

SEA

India

China

Japan

MEA

Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market: Report Description

To understand and determine market opportunities and trends, the global decorative plastic and paper laminates market report has been categorically split into different sections on the basis of type, application, end use and region. The report begins with a market overview and provides market definition and taxonomy along with value chain, drivers, & pricing analysis pertaining to the decorative plastic and paper laminates market. After this, the decorative plastic and paper laminates market background has been covered, which includes the factors affecting the decorative plastic and paper laminates market such as macro-economic factors, which include region-wise sales and outlook for various industries. Macro-economic factors include the global statistics of the specialty decorative plastic and paper laminates market, the coatings industry and the chemical industry.

The market background also covers the market dynamics that affect the decorative plastic and paper laminates market. The dynamics covered in the decorative plastic and paper laminates market report include drivers, restraints and trends. The market background also includes value chain analysis wherein the flow of decorative plastic and paper laminates from raw material manufacturers, decorative plastic and paper laminate manufacturers to end users through various distributors and retailers involved are listed. The final part in the market background is the forecast factors, which include the factors expected to have an impact on the global decorative plastic and paper laminates market, which is covered by manufacturing process overview and patents of decorative plastic and paper laminates.

The sections that follow include an analysis of the global decorative plastic and paper laminates market on the basis of type, application, end use and region/country. All the above sections evaluate the decorative plastic and paper laminates market on the basis of various factors affecting the market. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global decorative plastic and paper laminates market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from the application, type, end use and region/country-wise segments, the report also provides market value (US$ Mn) data, growth rates, market shares and total incremental $ opportunity indices for each segment over the forecast period (2018–2028).

In the final section of the report, we have provided a detailed competition landscape with company market share and performance in order to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of key players operating in the global decorative plastic and paper laminates market along with their business strategies. This would enable clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies accordingly.

Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market: Research Methodology

For market data analysis, we have considered 2017 as the base year with market numbers estimated for 2018 and a forecast made for 2018–2028. To determine the decorative plastic and paper laminates market, we have tracked down the production of key players such Archidply Industries Ltd, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Illinois Tool Works, Inc., Fletcher Building Limited, Greenlam Industries Ltd. and Stylam Industries Ltd and quantified their sales to counter validate the market size. The XploreMR assessment is based on a multipronged approach that comprises secondary and primary research and triangulation of data obtained therefrom. During the initial phase of research work, product mapping was done, in which the types of products offered by major players with respect to application area were identified. Further, in secondary research, data available in the public domain such as industry association, company annual reports, white papers, publications, journals and government sites, among other sources was collected and accordingly, a set of data points were built. For the same, a top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each type and a bottom-up approach has been used to counter validate the market estimation. For forecast assessment, forecast growth for end-use industries such as residential, commercial, institutional and other factors affecting the consumption of decorative plastic and paper laminates have been considered. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual market size (US$ Mn) in 2017 with regard to decorative plastic and paper laminates and the expected market value in the global decorative plastic and paper laminates market over the forecast period.

We have also analyzed the different segments of the global decorative plastic and paper laminates market in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand each individual segments’ relative contribution to the market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends governing the global decorative plastic and paper laminates market. The report also analyses the global decorative plastic and paper laminates market on the basis of the incremental $ opportunity and global absolute $ opportunity. This is usually overlooked while estimating the decorative plastic and paper laminates market forecast; however, from a business development perspective, it is essential to identify the market attractiveness in terms of three indices, viz. market share index, CAGR index and incremental $ opportunity index, to identify the high potential resources in the decorative plastic and paper laminates market. Moreover, the market attractiveness index is important to understand the key segments in terms of their performance and growth in the global decorative plastic and paper laminates market. This market attractiveness index would help clients identify real market opportunities in the global decorative plastic and paper laminates market.

Get Full Report Access @ https://www.xploremr.com/cart/3022/SL