Distribution Transformers Market to grow at 7.54% of CAGR by 2025

A distribution transformer or service transformer provides the final voltage transformation in the electric power distribution system, stepping down the voltage used in the distribution lines to the level used by the customer. Distribution transformers usually do not operate at full load; they are designed to offer maximum efficiency at lower loads.

Growing population has significantly spurred electricity demand, thereby driving the industry. Smart grid installations need two-way, real-time communication and components that incorporate similar capabilities in order to monitor a range of system parameters remotely. This may further drive demand for innovative products with interactive information transfer capability. However, replacement of highly durable traditional counterparts may pose a challenge to the industry over the next seven years.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market.

The global Distribution Transformers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Distribution Transformers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Crompton Greaves

Eaton Corporation

General Electric

Siemens

Ormazabal

SGB-Smit Group

Wilson Power Solutions

Lemi Trafo JSC

Hyosung Corporation

Celme SRL

Emerson Electric

Eremu SA

Hammond Power Solutions

Hitachi

Kirloskar Electric Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Phase

Single-Phase

Three-Phase

By Mounting

Pole

Pad

Underground

By Power

Up to 0.5 MVA

0.5 MVA2.5 MVA

2.5 MVA10 MVA

Above 10 MVA

Segment by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Others

