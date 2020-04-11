Emerging Opportunities in IaaS/Hosting Infrastructure Services Market with Current Trends Analysis (2017-2027)

IaaS/Hosting Infrastructure Services Market: Market Overview

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)/ Hosting infrastructure services offers virtualized computing resources such as servers, software, storage, and other infrastructure components over the internet. Organizations are widely implementing IaaS/Hosting infrastructure services due to the rising volume of business and financial data and other critical information among the businesses in various verticals. This services helps businesses in reducing the IT administration cost and focus on core business operations. Moreover, IaaS services helps in scaling the business resources in order to create demand and helps organizations to focus on core business.

IaaS/Hosting infrastructure services offers solution through which an enterprise outsources IT equipment to support business operations such as storage, networking, and servers, hardware or rents out the services of an entire infrastructure from a third-party vendor. These infrastructure services aid enterprises in reducing the operational costs required to set up an enterprise infrastructure and focus on core business operations. This IaaS/Hosting infrastructure services market is evolving rapidly as there is rising demand for cloud-based IT infrastructure models.

IaaS/Hosting Infrastructure Services Market: Market Dynamics

Flexibility to run critical business applications & robust and reliable IT infrastructures are the driving factor of IaaS/Hosting infrastructure services market.

Increase in complexity of network architecture can be a restraining factor which will hamper the growth of IaaS/Hosting infrastructure services market.

Increased penetration for IaaS/Hosting infrastructure as it reduces IT administration cost is creating opportunities for IaaS/Hosting infrastructure services market.

Global IaaS/Hosting Infrastructure Services Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

IaaS/Hosting Infrastructure Services market segmented by service, verticals and region.

Segmentation by services in IaaS/Hosting Infrastructure Services market:

Managed Hosting

Colocation Services

Hybrid hosting

Shared hosting

Website hosting

Virtual Dedicated Servers

Virtual Private Servers

Others

Segmentation by verticals in IaaS/Hosting Infrastructure Services market:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Government

Utilities

Others

Global IaaS/Hosting Infrastructure Services Market: Competition Landscape

Few prominent players in IaaS/Hosting Infrastructure Services market include Wipro Limited, Amazon Web Services, AT&T, Google Inc., HP, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Akamai Technologies, Daisy Group Limited, VMware Inc., Oracle Corporation and others

