Endodontics and Orthodontics Market to Register a CAGR Growth of 5.2% by 2028

Oral diseases are the fourth-most expensive diseases to treat in developed as well as developing countries- says WHO. Moreover, as per an OECD analysis, treatment of oral diseases including dental caries is responsible for nearly 5% of total health expenditure of developed countries. With significant prevalence in Asian and Latin American countries, cases of dental caries is expected to rise in African nations given the inadequate exposure to Flourides and increased sugar intake. With constantly increasing number of dental health cases and increasing government expenditures on oral health awareness programs, the global endodontics and orthodontics landscape is projected to witness a positive growth curve in the coming years. Moreover, increasing consumption of silver-gold-palladium alloys for crowing purposes and other dental prosthetics, is a key factor revving up the demand for endodontics and orthodontics. Apart from aesthetics, high-priced metals are covered by dental insurances. With such favorable programs, the global endodontics and orthodontics market is slated for positive growth prospects in the near future.

As per a recently published market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global endodontics and orthodontics market is projected to expand at a moderate rate of 4.9 percent through 2020, reaching a revenue of US$ 4,593.9 Mn by the end of 2020. FMI has evaluated the global endodontics and orthodontics market for a period of 10-years, 2018-2028.

FMI study of the global endodontics and orthodontics market foresees high potential of endodontics and orthodontics in emerging markets through strategic mergers and acquisitions

Key leaders, in the dental caries and endodontic market are actively making acquisitions to expand their product and services platform. Acquisition of leading regional players by global companies, is steadily consolidating dental caries industry.

For instance, Patterson companies, through acquisitions since 2017, is projected to bring high resolution desktop 3D printers, resins, and accessories to dental practitioners.

Henry Schein Inc., with 8 acquisitions in the dental industry and five acquisitions in Arseus NV in Europe, is marching forward to solidify its position in the global endodontics and orthodontics market.

Other key companies including Dentsply Sirona Inc., 3M, Aling Technology Inc., Dentaurum GmbH, and Ivoclar Vivadent Inc., are likely to focus on acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen their business and expand global presence.

“Acquisition and partnership trends will remain strong in the endodontics and orthodontics market, with very little change in momentum considering the market fragmentation. These trends would primarily be driven by growing demand for value-based care and the provider need for a more expansive geographic coverage. FMI foresees very few signs of a changing trajectory, in terms of acquisitions and partnerships”, explains a senior analyst. Apart from such strategic collaborations, in a broader healthcare perspective, key players operating in the global Endodontics and Orthodontics market are focusing on investing and launching new products and promoting their brands in order to gain maximum market share. For the newer consumer bases, developing nations of Asia Pacific and Latin America are likely to grab the focus of key manufacturers, the analyst further explains.

FMI evaluates key market opportunities for players in the endodontics and orthodontics market

Introducing advanced new dental care and increasing product application to leverage untapped market opportunities.

Technological advancements including the newly launched dental implants could forward integrate the endodontics and orthodontics market.

Significant research and development activities undertaken by a few players that includes provide training to dental professionals covering the most current information on new techniques, materials and technology to innovative practice solutions, would favor the market growth.

