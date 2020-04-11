FMI Releases New Report on the Mobile Application Development Platform Market 2017-2027

Global Mobile Application Development Platform Market: Introduction

Mobile application development platform is a type of software which enables a business to rapidly design, develop, test and deploy mobile applications for various mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets. The mobile application development platform is a solution which allows users to develop, trial, and track the commercial and consumer applications. An enterprise can develop its own mobile application development platform or outsource it from various other vendors which are in the global mobile application development platform market. Mobile application development platform solution and services offered by third party vendors include features such as front-end development tool, backend-as-a-service, and management tools for application programming interfaces.

Global Mobile Application Development Platform Market: Drivers and Challenges

The rising adoption of cloud technology, increasing usage of mobile devices by the organizations, need of better commercial mobile device, and growing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) drive the mobile application development platform market. Enterprises are increasingly adopting mobile technology for better management of their operational and business functions, which has generated the requirement for the mobile application development platforms. User accessibility, functionalities, features, and great user experience are some of the prominent features of the mobile application development platform. The above mentioned factors are driving the growth in revenue of global mobile application development platform market.

Limited flexibility in mobile application development platform are among major limitation of the mobile application development platform.

Global Mobile Application Development Platform Market: Segmentation

Global mobile application development platform market can be segmented by deployment type, application, organization size, and industry vertical.

On the basis of deployment type, global mobile application development platform market can be segmented by on-premise and hosted.

On the basis of application, global mobile application development platform market can be segmented into Web security, network security, Email security, database and cloud security, and others.

On the basis of organization size, global mobile application development platform market can be segmented into small and medium scale, and large scale.

On the basis of industry vertical, global mobile application development platform market can be segmented into BFSI, aerospace and defense, healthcare, public sector, IT and Telecommunication, retail and others.

Global Mobile Application Development Platform Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, global Mobile Application Development Platform Market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. In North America, mobile application development platform solutions is highly accepted by the business enterprises to stay ahead in the competitive business environment. Due to this business organizations are increasingly deploying the mobile application development platforms.

In China, mobile application development platform is becoming one of the top technology issues for enterprises. SMEs are expected to propel the market growth in this region. While in India, most of the business organizations are still reluctant to adopt enterprise mobility solutions due to security related concerns. Huge spending by business enterprises in middleware software is driving the growth of the market in Europe. U.K., Germany, and Italy are major countries in the middleware software market, and are expected to drive mobile application development platform market in this region. Limited resources with the early stage startups is inhibiting the growth of market in Latin America and Middle East Africa regions. However, with the advent of cost effective cloud solutions, the market is expected to observe substantial growth during the forecast period.

Global Mobile Application Development Platform Market: Competition Landscape

The market is dominated by a significant number of vendors that offer mobile application development platform solution and services. The competition is tough among leading vendors on the basis of aspects such as quality, security and service. Some of the key players for mobile application development platform market include Appcelarator, Inc., Appzillon (i-exceed), Apple Inc., OutSusyems, Kinvey, Kony Inc., Telerik (Progress Software Corporation), Salesforce.com Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Microsoft Corporation and among others

