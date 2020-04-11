Fuel Gas Production And Distribution Market : Industry Overview, Trends And Growth Opportunities Forecasted 2020

Fuel gases are gaseous phase fuels under ordinary conditions and are mainly composed of hydrocarbons. Fuel gases are majorly considered as a source of light and heat. They provide the advantage of ease in transportation from producers end of consumers end. Sometimes the liquefaction process is used to achieve ease in storage, handling and distribution of fuel gases, for example; liquefied natural gas (LNG). However, the gaseous stage has its own disadvantages too. The accumulation of the fuel gas in a compact chamber may lead to an explosion. Sometimes, hazardous gaseous fuels can easily reach in human contact and can cause health issues. The production of fuel gases generally consists of processing the naturally captured gases or synthesizing the gases from scratch.

There are two types of fuel gases namely, natural fuel gases and synthetic fuel gases. Natural fuel gases include, naturally occurring gaseous fuels such as propane, butane and LNG. Whereas, synthetic fuel gases are coal gas, producer gas, water gas, wood gas, syngas, uncompressed hydrogen, blast furnace gas and biogas. These gases are widely being used in the end-user industries such as industrial, commercial and residential. Major applications of fuel gas include gas lighting, cooking, heating, power generation and transport fuel. The North American market for natural flue gases is matured; however, the demand for synthetic fuel gases will drive the market of North America fuel gas market.

European market faces strict regulations in power and energy sector; thus, the European fuel gas market is likely to be driven by synthetic fuel gas sources. Further, Asia Pacific and RoW are expected to become opportunities for natural as well as synthetic fuel gas production.