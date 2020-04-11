Fumaric Acid Market 2019 Competitive analysis – Yantai Hengyuan Bioengineering, Bartek Ingredients, Polynt, Thirumalai Chemical

Fumaric acid or trans-butenedioic acid is a white crystalline chemical compound. Fumaric acid is used in the manufacture of medicines, drinks, food, animal feed, cleansing agents, unsaturated polyester, alkyd resins, printing inks, and many others.

The technical barriers of fumaric acid are not high, and the major players are Yantai Hengyuan Bioengineering, Fuso Chemicals, Jiangsu Jiecheng Bioengineering, Changzhou Yabang Chemical, Sealong Biotechnology, Changmao Biochemical Engineering, Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology, and XST Biological. These companies mainly concentrate in Japan, China, and Europe. China is the largest consumer, almost 30% of total consumption in 2015, followed by Europe with 20% of sales share.

The global Fumaric Acid market is valued at 490 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 620 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2018-2025.

The “Fumaric Acid Market Research” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Fumaric Acid market. Fumaric Acid industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Fumaric Acid industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Fumaric Acid Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Yantai Hengyuan Bioengineering

Bartek Ingredients

Polynt

Thirumalai Chemical

Isegen

Fuso Chemicals

Jiangsu Jiecheng Bioengineering

Changzhou Yabang Chemical

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Sealong Biotechnology

Changmao Biochemical Engineering

Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology

XST Biological

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Food-Grade

Technical-Grade

By Application, the market can be split into

Food & Beverages

Rosin Paper Sizes

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

Alkyd Resins

Others

Global Fumaric Acid Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Fumaric Acid industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Fumaric Acid Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Fumaric Acid capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Fumaric Acid manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

