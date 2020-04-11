GF and GFRP Composites Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025
Summary:
Introduction
Global GF and GFRP Composites Market
Global GF and GFRP Composites market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for GF and GFRP Composites.
This report researches the worldwide GF and GFRP Composites market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global GF and GFRP Composites breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Owens Corning
Jushi Group
PPG Industries
CPIC
Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)
Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
Binani-3B
Johns Mansville
Nippon Electric Glass
Nittobo
Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
BASF
Lanxess
DSM
SABIC
PolyOne
DuPont
Solvay
Hexion
Celanese
GF and GFRP Composites Breakdown Data by Type
General-purpose Glass Fibers
Special-Purpose Glass Fibers
Thermoplastic Plastic Products
Thermosetting Plastic Products
GF and GFRP Composites Breakdown Data by Application
Building & Construction
Electronics
Transportation
Other
GF and GFRP Composites Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
GF and GFRP Composites Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global GF and GFRP Composites capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key GF and GFRP Composites manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of GF and GFRP Composites :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 GF and GFRP Composites Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 General-purpose Glass Fibers
1.4.3 Special-Purpose Glass Fibers
1.4.4 Thermoplastic Plastic Products
1.4.5 Thermosetting Plastic Products
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Building & Construction
1.5.3 Electronics
1.5.4 Transportation
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Production
2.1.1 Global GF and GFRP Composites Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global GF and GFRP Composites Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global GF and GFRP Composites Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global GF and GFRP Composites Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 GF and GFRP Composites Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key GF and GFRP Composites Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 GF and GFRP Composites Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 GF and GFRP Composites Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 GF and GFRP Composites Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 GF and GFRP Composites Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 GF and GFRP Composites Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 GF and GFRP Composites Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………………………
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
List of Tables and Figures
Figure GF and GFRP Composites Product Picture
Table GF and GFRP Composites Key Market Segments in This Study
Table Key Manufacturers GF and GFRP Composites Covered in This Study
Table Global GF and GFRP Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025 (K MT) & (Million US$)
Figure Global GF and GFRP Composites Production Market Share 2014-2025
Figure General-purpose Glass Fibers Product Picture
Table Major Manufacturers of General-purpose Glass Fibers
Figure Special-Purpose Glass Fibers Product Picture
