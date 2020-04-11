Global Anti-Caking Agents Market 2019 By Key Players : Kao Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Huber Engineered Material

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Anti-Caking Agents Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

The report on the Anti-Caking Agents is divided into various segments which provides a better understanding to the readers. The report caters an overall supply chain of the market with complete details. This report consists of statistical information accompanied and special focus on various downstream and upstream.

Anti-caking agents are utilized to prevent the formation of lumps, mostly in finely powdered substances. Anti-caking agents are soluble in alcohol, water and other organic solvents. They either absorb excess moisture or create a water-repellent coating on the powdered particles.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant increase in anti-caking agents demand over the forecast period on account of rising population and increasing industrial output in China, India and Japan. North America and Europe are high mature markets with demand expected to be driven by anti-caking agents application in processed foods. Several regulations implemented by European Food Safety Authority to restrict development of anti-caking agents are expected to challenge European market growth. Growing processed food demand in Brazil and Argentina coupled with high demand for dairy products is expected complement Central & South America market growth over the forecast period.

The global Anti-Caking Agents market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Anti-Caking Agents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anti-Caking Agents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kao Corp. (Japan)

Evonik Industries AG(Germany)

Huber Engineered Material (U.S.)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural

Synthetic

Segment by Application

Food

Feed

Fertilizers

Table of Contents

1 Anti-Caking Agents Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Anti-Caking Agents

1.2 Anti-Caking Agents Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Anti-Caking Agents Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.3 Anti-Caking Agents Segment by Application

1.3.1 Anti-Caking Agents Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Anti-Caking Agents Market by Region

1.5 Global Anti-Caking Agents Market Size

1.5.1 Global Anti-Caking Agents Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Anti-Caking Agents Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Anti-Caking Agents Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Anti-Caking Agents Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Anti-Caking Agents Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Anti-Caking Agents Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Anti-Caking Agents Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Anti-Caking Agents Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Anti-Caking Agents Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Anti-Caking Agents Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Anti-Caking Agents

Table Global Anti-Caking Agents Production (K MT) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Anti-Caking Agents Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Table Global Anti-Caking Agents Consumption (K MT) Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

Figure Global Anti-Caking Agents Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2018

Table Anti-Caking Agents Market Size (Million US$) Comparison by Regions (2014-2025)

Figure North America Anti-Caking Agents Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Europe Anti-Caking Agents Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure China Anti-Caking Agents Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

