Global Antifouling Coating Market : Competitive Analysis & Outlook 2019 : AkzoNobel, Hempel, Jotun, PPG Industries

Antifouling coatings are specialized paints applied to the ships hull to slow the marine growth on the underwater area which can affect the vessels performance and durability. In addition to preventing marine growth, the hull coating can also act as a barrier against hull corrosion that will degrade and weaken the metal. It also improves the flow of water passing the hull of a fishing vessel or high-performance racing yacht.

Asia-Pacific was the largest market, accounting for over 85% of the global volume in 2014. Shipbuilding activities are robust in South Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan, and Philippines. This is expected to result in the dominance of Asia-Pacific within the shipbuilding sector, thereby driving demand for antifouling paints in the region. Moreover, increasing expenditure for the exploration and production of crude oil & natural gas in China, India and Thailand are expected to further fuel demand for these paints in drilling rigs & production platforms.

The global Antifouling Coating market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Antifouling Coating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Antifouling Coating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AkzoNobel

Hempel

PPG Industries

Chugoku Marine Paints

Jotun

Sherwin-Williams

Pettit Paint

Nippon Paint Marine Coatings

Kansai Paint Marine

PT. Pacific Dwiyasa Putra (Admiral Coatings)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Self-Polishing Antifouling Coatings

Copper-Free Antifouling Coatings

Nano Antifouling Coatings

Others

Segment by Application

Shipping Vessels

Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms

Fishing Boats

Yachts & Other Boats

Others

Table of Contents

1 Antifouling Coating Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Antifouling Coating

1.2 Antifouling Coating Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Antifouling Coating Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.3 Antifouling Coating Segment by Application

1.3.1 Antifouling Coating Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Antifouling Coating Market by Region

1.5 Global Antifouling Coating Market Size

1.5.1 Global Antifouling Coating Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Antifouling Coating Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Antifouling Coating Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Antifouling Coating Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Antifouling Coating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Antifouling Coating Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Antifouling Coating Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Antifouling Coating Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Antifouling Coating Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Antifouling Coating Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

