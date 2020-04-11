Global Architectural Paint Oxide Market : Industry Insights, Outlook and Forecast upto 2025

Architectural paints are used in variety of infrastructure applications which includes roofs, walls, storage, windows and tanks.

Asia Pacific was holding major global architectural paint market share on account of huge demand from emerging economies. Asia Pacific countries such as Indonesia, China, Vietnam and India are expected to contribute significantly in the regional market growth over the forecast period owing to emerging economies, increasing disposable income, growing construction & architectural activities.

Asia Pacific market was followed by North America and Europe and is expected to continue this trend over the forecast period. A positive architectural market growth in North America and Europe is expected owing to introduction of organic architectural paints coupled with stringent environment regulations by EPA and REACH.

The global Architectural Paint Oxide market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Architectural Paint Oxide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Architectural Paint Oxide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

The Sherwin- Williams Company

PPG Industries

Nippon Paints

Asian Paints

AKZO Nobel

The Valspar Corporation

RPM International Inc.

Kansai Paint Co.

BASF

Axalta Coatings

DuPont

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyester

Alkyd

Segment by Application

Residential

Non-residential

