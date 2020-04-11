Global Autonomous Cars/Driverless Cars Market : Trends & Opportunities with Forecast to 2025

Autonomous car is a kind of unmanned intelligent car which is achieved by the computer system. This car relies on cooperation with artificial intelligence, computer vision, radar, GPS and monitoring device. At present, there are a few autonomous cars for test but no mass production vehicle.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2125426

The development of autonomous car technology can be divided into four levels which are driving assistance level, semi-autonomous driving level, highly automated driving level, fully autonomous level. At present, the technology is mainly in driving assistance level and semi-autonomous driving level.

Europe is a key region for the deployment of self-driving vehicles, owing to the high consumer preference for technologically advanced products. This region is estimated to hold more than 33.1% of the volume share in 2017. This is attributed to the presence of players such as Volvo, Volkswagen, PSA Peugeot Citron, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in Germany and the UK. The European countries also focus on reducing pollution.

The global Autonomous Cars/Driverless Cars market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Autonomous Cars/Driverless Cars volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Autonomous Cars/Driverless Cars market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Apple Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Tesla Motors, Inc.

The Volvo Group

Nissan Motor Company Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

LDWS

PAV

ACC

AEB

Autonomous Car

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2125426

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/