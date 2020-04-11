Global Battery Raw Material Market 2019 : A Clear Understanding Of The Competitive Landscape And Key Product Segments
Battery is made up of raw materials like cobalt, graphite, and lithium. Cobalt: Today, about 40% of cobalt is used to make rechargeable.
North America led the global market owing to stringent environment regulations, which has tightened the emission rules coupled with high battery consumption for consumer electronic devices. The regional market is also driven by government initiatives to promote use of battery-based transportation.
North America was followed by Europe. The market was driven by high consumption of household devices, laptops, etc. Strict regulation standards by the REACH are expected to promote battery for industrial and transportation applications, which in turn is expected to drive regional industry growth in future.
Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to emerging demand for highly energy-efficient equipment such as camera phones, high performance portable devices & gadgets, and digital cameras.
The global Battery Raw Material market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Battery Raw Material volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Battery Raw Material market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Valence Technology Inc.
BYD Company Limited
Saft Groupe
Battery Technology Inc.
TCL Hyperpower Batteries Inc.
Danionics A/S
GP Batteries International Limited
E-One Moli Energy Ltd.
Energizer Holdings Inc.
Spectrum Brands Incorporated
Varta Consumer Batteries GmbH & Co.
Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
Itochu Corporation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Lithium
Magnesium
Lead
Cobalt
Others
Segment by Application
Laptops
Cars
Portable
Others
