Global Bio Based Functional Polymers Market 2019 : An Array Of Graphics And Swot Analysis Of Major Industry Segments

Bio based functional polymers are derived from agricultural feedstock such as corn and potatoes which reduces the dependency on petrochemical products. Initially bio based functional polymers were derived from agricultural feedstock but a recent breakthrough in biotechnology allows polymer derivation from bacterial fermentation, nucleic acids, polysaccharides and proteins.

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2017 owing to growing industrialization in emerging countries such as China and India. Demand for natural polymers and favorable regulatory acts are expected to have a positive influence on this regional market. South America is also expected to witness significant growth owing to growth of industrialization in Brazil over the forecast period. Easy access to feedstock in both these regions is expected to act as a competitive advantage over other regional bio-based functional polymer markets. Europe and North America are expected to experience moderate market growth over the next six years.

The global Bio Based Functional Polymers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bio Based Functional Polymers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bio Based Functional Polymers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nature Works

Futerro

Bio-on

Kaneka

BASF

DuPont de Nemours

Novamont

Ulbe

IRE Chemical

Meridian

Metabolix

Mitsubishi Gas Chemicals

Toyobo

Purac

Yikeman Shandong

Livan

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Segment by Application

Pipe

Profile

Insulation

