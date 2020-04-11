Global Bio Solvents Market Research Report 2019: BioAmber Inc, Huntsman Corporation, E.I. Du Pont de Nemours & Co,

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Bio Solvents Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Bio solvents are environmentally friendly solvents or biosolvents derived from biomass, such as plants, trees or animals (the biomass can have undergone physical, chemical or biological treatment).

North America is a major bio solvents consumer and accounted for over one-third of total market volume in 2013. The regional is characterized by high level of awareness regarding health and environmental effects of conventional solvents coupled with stringent environmental regulations. Increasing construction spending by the U.S. government to improve public infrastructure in the region is expected to drive paints & coatings demand which in turn is expected to have a positive impact on the regional bio solvents market over the forecast period. Recovery of U.S. automotive industry after a slump due economic recession is also expected to have a positive impact on the regional bio solvents market. Asia Pacific is touted to register significant growth rate on account of growing construction and automotive industries. Rapid industrialization in emerging markets of China and India are expected to drive adhesives and sealants demand. This trend coupled with growing concerns regarding degradability of conventional solvents is expected to drive further the Asia Pacific market growth.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2125510

The global Bio Solvents market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bio Solvents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bio Solvents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF SE

BioAmber Inc

Huntsman Corporation

E.I. Du Pont de Nemours & Co

The Dow Chemical Company

Vertec BioSolvents Inc.

Florida Chemical Company

Cargill Incorporated

Galactic

Gevo

Pinova Holdings INC

Myriant

LyondellBasell

Solvay

Akzo Nobel

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bio-Alcohols

Bio-Glycols & Diols

Lactate Esters

D-Limonene

Methyl Soyate

Segment by Application

Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Bio Solvents Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio Solvents

1.2 Bio Solvents Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio Solvents Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Bio-Alcohols

1.2.3 Bio-Glycols & Diols

1.2.4 Lactate Esters

1.2.5 D-Limonene

1.2.6 Methyl Soyate

1.3 Bio Solvents Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bio Solvents Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

1.3.3 Paints & Coatings

1.3.4 Adhesives

1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.6 Cosmetics

1.4 Global Bio Solvents Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Bio Solvents Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Bio Solvents Market Size

1.5.1 Global Bio Solvents Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Bio Solvents Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Bio Solvents Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bio Solvents Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Bio Solvents Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Bio Solvents Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Bio Solvents Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Bio Solvents Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bio Solvents Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Bio Solvents Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-bio-solvents-market-research-report-2019-report.html/toc

3 Global Bio Solvents Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Bio Solvents Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Bio Solvents Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Bio Solvents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Bio Solvents Production

3.4.1 North America Bio Solvents Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Bio Solvents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Bio Solvents Production

3.5.1 Europe Bio Solvents Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Bio Solvents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Bio Solvents Production (2014-2019)

Continue…

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/