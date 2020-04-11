Global Biogas Plant Market Size Study, by Feedstock Type (Agriculture Waste, Energy Crops, Sewage Sludge, Industrial Waste, Food & Beverage, Food & Beverage Waste) by Regional Forecasts 2017-2025

Global Biogas Plant Market valued approximately USD XXX million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX.X% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Increasing investments for waste management along with growing energy imports have bound several countries such as India and China to focus on alternate sources of energy such as biogas.

The increasing use of biogas as a transport fuel in the increasing number of countries across the globe together with the institution of biogas-based power units is likely to fuel the growth of the biogas plant market. However, the biogas market growth can be obstructed by high major investment and setting up costs.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Feedstock Type:

§ Agriculture Waste

§ Energy Crops

§ Sewage Sludge

§ Industrial Waste

§ Food & Beverage

§ Food & Beverage waste

By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year  2015

Base year  2016

Forecast period  2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Air Liquide, Scandinavian Biogas, EniTec Biogas, Ameresco, Inc., Swedish Biogas International. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Biogas Plant Market in Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors