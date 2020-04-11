Global Biologics Market Booming Trends and Forecast Assessment for the Period 2019-2025

ResearchMoz presents detailed study of “Global Biologics Market Research Report 2019″. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Track and Trace Solutions Market.

A biologic is a medicine made using a living system, and historically this was often an animal. Most products being developed as biosimilars are recombinant proteins, or proteins derived from genetically engineered DNA.

North America dominated with respect to revenue generation owing to the presence of significant established participants in this region. Moreover, higher demand for the products for treatment of diseases is attributive for larger revenue share.

The global Biologics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biologics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biologics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Eli Lilly & Company

Samsung Biologics

F Hoffman La Roche

Celltrion

Addgene

Amgen

Abbvie Inc.

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Proteins

Antisense

RNAi

Segment by Application

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Immunology

Autoimmune Diseases

Table of Contents

…

2 Global Biologics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biologics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Biologics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Biologics Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Biologics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Biologics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biologics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Biologics Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Continue..

