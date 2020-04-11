Global Cell Culture Market 2025: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

ResearchMoz presents detailed study of “Global Cell Culture Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Track and Trace Solutions Market.

This report studies the global market size of Cell Culture in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cell Culture in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cell Culture market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cell Culture market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Cell culture is the process by which cells are grown under controlled conditions, generally outside of their natural environment. Cell culture is one of the major tools used in cellular and molecular biology, since it provides excellent model systems for studying the normal physiology and biochemistry of cells and the effects of drugs and toxic compounds on the cells. It is also used in the development of biological compounds.

The global average price of Cell Culture is in the decreasing trend, from 45.4 USD/L in 2012 to 42.6 USD/L in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Cell Culture Media includes Classical Media & Salts, Serum-free Media

Stem Cell Media, and the proportion of Classical Media & Salts in 2016 is about 58%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Cell Culture Media is widely used in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing, Tissue Culture & Engineering, Gene Therapy and other field. The most proportion of Cell Culture Media is Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing, and the market share in 2016 is 52%. The trend of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing is decreasing.

China is the largest consumption place in Asia-Pacific, with a consumption market share nearly 52% in 2015. Following China, Japan is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.

Market competition is not intense. Thermo Fisher, Merck Millipore, Corning, GE Healthcare, BD, Takara etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Cell Culture market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cell Culture market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Thermo Fisher

Merck Millipore

Corning

GE Healthcare

BD

Takara

Lonza

HiMedia

CellGenix

PromoCell

Market size by Product

Classical Media & Salts

Serum-free Media

Stem Cell Media

Others

Market size by End User

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Gene Therapy

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Cell Culture market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cell Culture market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Cell Culture companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Cell Culture submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cell Culture are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K L). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Cell Culture market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

