Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Closed Molding Carbon Fiber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Closed Molding Carbon Fiber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

A. Schulman (U.S)

Strongwell Corp. (U.S.)

Continental Structural Plastics Inc. (U.S.)

Core Molding Technologies (U.S.)

Royal TenCate N.V. (Netherlands)

Menzolit GmbH (Germany)

GKN Aerospace (U.K.)

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Chopped carbon fiber

Continuous carbon Fiber

Segment by Application

Transportation

Aerospace & defense

Wind Energy

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Closed Molding Carbon Fiber

1.2 Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Chopped carbon fiber

1.2.3 Continuous carbon Fiber

1.3 Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Segment by Application

1.3.1 Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Aerospace & defense

1.3.4 Wind Energy

1.3.5 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.6 Construction

1.3.7 Others

1.3 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Market Size

1.4.1 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production

3.4.1 North America Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production

3.5.1 Europe Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Business

7.1 A. Schulman (U.S)

7.1.1 A. Schulman (U.S) Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 A. Schulman (U.S) Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Strongwell Corp. (U.S.)

7.2.1 Strongwell Corp. (U.S.) Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Strongwell Corp. (U.S.) Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Continental Structural Plastics Inc. (U.S.)

7.3.1 Continental Structural Plastics Inc. (U.S.) Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Continental Structural Plastics Inc. (U.S.) Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Core Molding Technologies (U.S.)

7.4.1 Core Molding Technologies (U.S.) Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Core Molding Technologies (U.S.) Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Royal TenCate N.V. (Netherlands)

7.5.1 Royal TenCate N.V. (Netherlands) Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Royal TenCate N.V. (Netherlands) Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Menzolit GmbH (Germany)

7.6.1 Menzolit GmbH (Germany) Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Menzolit GmbH (Germany) Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 GKN Aerospace (U.K.)

7.7.1 GKN Aerospace (U.K.) Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 GKN Aerospace (U.K.) Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Closed Molding Carbon Fiber

8.4 Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Distributors List

9.3 Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Market Forecast

11.1 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Closed Molding Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

