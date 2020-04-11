Global Concentrated Solar Power Market to Reach US$8,674.7 Million by 2020: Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research announces the release of a report titled “Concentrated Solar Power Market for Product Segment – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2020.” The report indicates that the global concentrated solar power market stood at US$2,507.4 million in 2013 and is anticipated to be worth US$8,674.7 million in 2020. The report also states that, expanding at an impressive 19.4% CAGR during the forecast period, the concentrated solar power market is projected to witness exceptional growth by overcoming various challenges.

Categorizing the overall concentrated solar power market by product and region, the research report offers qualitative and quantitative analysis into the various nuances, segments, and sub segments that make up the global market. The key products that form concentrated solar power are parabolic trough, linear fresnel, solar tower and dish stirling. Geography-wise, the concentrated solar power market covers four major regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.

Regionally, Europe led the global concentrated solar power market, accounting for over 43% of the total market share in 2013 and registering a 20.2% CAGR over the forecast period. Growing at a 22% CAGR, North America held 31.21% of the concentrated solar power market share in 2013 while Asia-Pacific enjoyed 15.08% of the market in the same year and is anticipated to expand at a 19.5% CAGR.

The research report identifies and analyzes the prominent players of the concentrated solar power market, offering key insights into the competitive landscape. These include Abengoa Solar, S.A., Areva Solar, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, eSolar, Inc., SkyFuel, Inc., GDF SUEZ, SCHOTT Solar AG, Solar Millennium AG, Acciona S.A., TSK Flagsol, Ibereolica Group, BrightSource Energy, Inc. and SolarReserve, LLC.

