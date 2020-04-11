Global Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry Estimated to Reach US$ 650 Mn by 2026: Transparency Market Research

Drone Surveillance Market – Snapshot

Drones are unmanned aircraft. They are formally known as unmanned aircraft system (UAS) or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). They can also be called flying robots. Drones can fly autonomously or can be remotely controlled. Drone surveillance services refer to the different types of work that drones carry out for companies in the energy industry. The type of work primarily refers to monitoring and surveillance of energy industry assets such as pipelines, power plants, wind turbines, platforms, and solar panels.

Need to Monitor Energy Industry Assets in Safe Manner Driving Market Growth

Energy industry consists of various types of assets such as wind turbines, solar panels, oil and gas distribution pipelines, power plants, associated distribution lines, ports, onshore and offshore platforms, and mines. It is important to monitor and inspect these on a regular basis to keep them in a good working condition. Carrying out this task manually is time consuming. Drones can significantly lower the time taken to carry out the tasks mentioned above. Furthermore, energy industry assets are often located in remote areas such as forests or in difficult terrains such as mountains. They can also be located in hard-to-reach areas such as offshore. This makes it difficult for employees to monitor them and gather data. It can even put employees at the risk of their lives. Data collected in such an uncomfortable manner can also be erroneous. Drones eliminate the dangerous element from the task of monitoring assets and collecting data. The ability to fly drones around assets also improves data collection accuracy. A drone operator can focus exclusively on data collection rather than expend time and energy worrying about health and safety. These advantages of drones have further endeared them to the energy industry.

Lack of Regulations Holding Back Growth and Putting Downward Pressure on Prices

Drone-related regulations are still to come into effect in several countries such as India. However, companies have already started offering their services to clients. Such an unregulated environment does not inspire confidence in potential clients. It also hampers the development of new applications of drones. Lack of regulations has been an important reason for the development of a niche market segment related to individuals providing drone surveillance services, instead of companies. The number of such pilots is rising. This has resulted in intense competition between the two types of service providers, leading to considerable pressure on the charges that can be quoted to clients for monitoring and data analysis work. However, lowering of charges is not the only concern that the situation has generated. The capability of pilots and quality of analysis are also causes of concern. Regulations are needed to ensure that the lack of quality work by individual drone pilots does not erode the positive sentiment in the entire drone surveillance market for the energy industry.

