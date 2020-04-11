Global Food Storage Container Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
In 2017, the global Food Storage Container market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Food Storage Container market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Food Storage Container in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Food Storage Container in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Food Storage Container market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Food Storage Container include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Food Storage Container include
Lock & Lock
Glad
Amcor
Anchor
Ardagh
Ball
Berry
Wihuri
Coveris
COFCO
Consolidated Container
Graphic Packaging
Crown Holdings
Sealed Air
Daiwa Can
Detmold
Reynolds
Rock-Tenn
Market Size Split by Type
Paperboard Containers
Plastic Containers
Metal Containers
Glass Containers
Market Size Split by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Food Storage Container market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Food Storage Container market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Food Storage Container manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Food Storage Container with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Food Storage Container submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
