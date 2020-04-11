Global Infant Nutrition Market Report: Market Segments, Size, Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

Our latest research report entitled Infant Nutrition Market (by type (baby food and infant formula)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Infant Nutrition. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Infant Nutrition cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Infant Nutrition growth factors.

The forecast Infant Nutrition Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Infant Nutrition on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. The value of the global infant nutrition market was around USD 44 billion during 2015. The market grew slightly to attain a value of around USD 47 billion during 2015. The global infant nutrition market is projected to reach USD X.XX billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR of 6.5 % from 2017 to 2023.

Infants require only breast milk during their initial four to six months for nutrition. Infant nutrition products are the partial or full alternative for the natural breast milk, for babies under the age of two years old, to provide the essential nutrients for growth. Infant formula and baby food are the two types of infant nutrition products available. Most of the Infant formulas available are made from cow milk. Moreover, soya-based formulas and protein hydrolysate-based infant formulas are available in the world market. Ready to feed liquid infant formulas are also popular among consumers nowadays. Infant formulas are helpful to many mothers who cannot breastfeed after a few months of birth. Infants can consume solid foods after four to six months. Dried baby foods contain various cereals, dried fruits, and vegetables.

The increasing number of working women across the world is a major driver for the growth of the global infant nutrition market. Rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income among couples make infant nutrition products affordable. As more doctors are positively recommending nutrition products for infants, it is generating more confidence among parents to buy them for their infants. Improved packaging of the products is also generating more interest among the parents. The increasing malnutrition among babies across the world is a major driver of growth for the global infant nutrition market. Organic baby foods segment is witnessing significant growth in the global infant nutrition market, due to awareness about the benefit of organic products. Organic infant nutrition products such as organic cow milk powder and soya milk-based products are expected to get more demand during the forecast period.

The potential concerns for allergy and autoimmune diseases among some parents are major restraints for the global infant nutrition market. Furthermore, instances of contamination in products from certain manufacturers in the recent past pose concern about the safety of packaged foods for infants among parents. High cost of production of infant nutrition products affects the retail price, as there are natural alternatives, and it is a restraint for the global infant nutrition market. The steady decline in birth rates in many matured economies is a major challenge for the major players in the market.

Market Segmentation by Type

The report segments the global infant nutrition market by type and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as baby food and infant formula. Baby food is further sub-segmented into dried baby food, prepared baby food and other baby food. Infant formula is further sub-segmented into follow-on milk formula, growing up milk formula, infant milk formula and speciality baby milk formula.

Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include Abott Nutrition, Nestle S.A., Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co Ltd, Ellas Kitchen, Freisland Campina, Groupe Dandone, Hain Celestial Group, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Pfizer Inc, and The Kraft Heinz Company.

