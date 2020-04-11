Global Kombucha Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics and Strategic Analysis, Challenges by 2024

Our latest research report entitled Kombucha Market (by flavors(Citric, Coconut, Fruits, Flowers, Herbs, Roots, Spices), by microbial culture type(bacteria, mold, yeast)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Kombucha. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Kombucha cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Kombucha growth factors.

The forecast Kombucha Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Kombucha on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. Global kombucha market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 25.5% and 26.5% over the period of 2017 – 2023. Kombucha is a fermented carbonated drink made from black tea, sugar and kombucha culture, a symbiotic culture of bacteria, mold, yeast, and some other ingredients. For obtaining different flavors other ingredients such as citrus, coconut, flowers, fruits, herbs, roots and spices are added. The kombucha obtained at the end of the fermentation process, after four weeks, contains anti-oxidants, enzymes, probiotics, vitamins, and vinegar. Moreover, it contains acids such as acetic, gluconic and lactic. Traditionally in China, kombucha found applications in treating inflammatory ailments and cancer. Kombucha helps in reducing headaches, stress, and weight, improving digestion and energy levels and it is a useful remedy for acne. Due to increasing awareness about the health benefits of kombucha, the demand for kombucha is expected to grow globally.

The global kombucha market is dominated by major companies such as Hain Celestial Group, Reed’s Inc, Kevita Inc, Buchi Kombucha, Redbull GMBH, and some others. Their focus on innovation for delivering different flavors and drinks in different segments in functional beverages along with the innovative marketing strategies and distribution channel tie-ups are generating a positive impact in the market. Globally, North America dominated the Kombucha Market, followed by Asia-Pacific, due to the increasing demand for functional beverages with health benefits. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2023. European and Latin America Kombucha markets are expected to sustain their significant growth rates during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for alcoholic beverages, functional beverages, sports and energy drinks, natural and fortified drink, along with increasing awareness about the health benefits of kombucha, drive the growth of the global kombucha market. The increasing popularity of flavored kombucha products are expected to drive the growth of the kombucha market. Increasing instances of lifestyle-related health issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure, arthritis and others are enhancing the demand for kombucha products, due to its health benefits for various medical conditions. Presence of anti-oxidants and anti-bacterial properties are making kombucha, a favorite alternative for green tea, among health-conscious people. Governments promoting the kombucha, as a health drink, in various countries are expected to boost the growth of kombucha market. The high cost of kombucha products in developing countries is a major restraint for the global kombucha market. The new stringent regulations for kombucha products in various countries will be a challenge for major players in the market. Increasing global demand for fortified and functional beverages is expected to provide opportunities for major players in the market to expand, during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Microbial Culture Type

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of kombucha market. Moreover, the global kombucha market is segmented by flavors and by microbial culture type. The global kombucha market by flavors covers Citric, Coconut, Fruits, Flowers, Herbs, Roots, Spices and others. On the basis of the microbial type, the kombucha market is segmented as bacteria, mold, yeast, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global kombucha market include Buchi Kombucha, Cell-Nique Corporation, GT’s Kombucha, Hain Celestial Group, KeVita Inc, Kosmic Kombucha, Makana Beverages Inc, Millenium Products Inc, Nesalla Kombucha, Redbull Gmbh, Reed’s Inc and Revive Kombucha.

