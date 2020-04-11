Global LED Lighting Market 2019 – 2024: A Well-Defined Technological Growth Map With An Impact-Analysis

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global LED Lighting Market & Forecast By Applications (Residential, Office, Retail/Shop, Hospitality, Industrial, Outdoor and Architectural) Regions (Europe, North America, Asia, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, BRIC) Companies (MLS Co Ltd., Philips Lighting, Osram, Cree Inc., Foshan Electrical & Light)” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global LED lighting market is expected to surpass more than US$ 100 Billion by the end of year 2024. The massive transformation of LED lighting from conventional lighting is happening due to advancement of its features like efficiency, durability, Environmental-friendly and cost effectiveness. All these features of LED lighting is widely recognized and adopted by household, government organisation, industrial sector and commercial segment. Global LED lighting market is segmented into seven parts by application: Residential application, Office application, Retail/Shop application, Hospitality application, Industrial application, Outdoor application and Architectural application. The market is also categorized by five regions: Europe, North America, Asia, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia is one of important destination for LED lighting market and has captured highest market share in global LED lighting market.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1418884

Energy Independence and Climate Change Concern of many Countries enforces towards Paradigm Shift with LEDs Lighting

Rising electricity prices, increasing concern over climate change and great desire of countries to be energy independent are propelling global lighting market into highly-efficient LEDs light sources. In most region of the world, the government has taken significant steps to promote LED lighting like banning incandescent bulb and giving subsidies to the LED lighting manufacturers. Many countries procure LED lighting products like street lighting and several others specialized LEDs lighting for the government organization.

Decreasing Price of LEDs make it Affordable and Cost-Effective

Gradual decreasing prices of LEDs lighting over last five year has increased the penetration rate of Global LED lighting market to a great extent and further this trend will continue in anticipated year till 2019. The adoption of LED lighting in several applications like residential, office, industrial, architectural, Retail shop and so on has increased and it is expected that LED lighting industry will outperform in anticipated year. The initial cost of LED lighting is comparatively high to the traditional incandescents, energy-efficient lightbulbs such as halogen incandescents and compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs). But it cost more cheaper in long-run for example typically use of LED lighting can take 25%-80% less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs, thus saving money and can last 3-25 times longer.

Renub Research latest study report “Global LED Lighting Market & Forecast By Applications (Residential, Office, Retail/Shop, Hospitality, Industrial, Outdoor and Architectural) Regions (Europe, North America, Asia, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, BRIC) Companies (MLS Co Ltd., Philips Lighting, Osram, Cree Inc., Foshan Electrical & Light)” provides a detailed and comprehensive insight of the Global LED Lighting Market. This report studies the Global LED lighting market from 7 points.

Types of LED Lighting Market

Residential LED Lighting

Office LED Lighting

Retail/Shop LED Lighting

Hospitality LED Lighting

Industrial LED Lighting

Outdoor LED Lighting

Architectural LED Lighting

Regions Covered in the Report

Europe

North America

Asia

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

BRIC countries covered in the Report

Brazil

Russia

India

China

Key Player covered in the Report

MLS Co Ltd.

Philips Lighting

Osram

Cree Inc.

Foshan Electrical & Light

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-led-lighting-market-report.html/toc

Scope of the Report

Global LED Lighting Market & Forecast: We have defined global LED lighting market by adding all defined regions. Market historical data taken from 2011 to 2016 and forecast from 2017 to 2024.

Global LED Lighting Market Share: Report provides global LED lighting market share by Application, by Region and by Companies.

Global LED Lighting Market by Application: We have segmented the LED Lighting market into seven applications which are Residential, Office, Retail/Shop, Industrial, Hospitality, Outdoor and Architectural.

Global LED Lighting Market by Region: The report consists of five regions: Europe, North America, Asia, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

LED Lighting Market by BRIC: We have covered LED Market of BRIC countries which are Brazil, Russia, India and China.

Public Procurement of LED Lighting by European Countries: It has mentioned several European countries government public procurement of LED lighting via GPP (Green Public Procurement) and several initiatives taken to promote LED lighting.

Key Growth Drivers & Challenges: It studies the different factor which helps to grow global LED lighting. We have comprehensively mentioned factors that will hinder the market growth.

Key Players Analysis: We have covered five key players and their Global LED revenue. Apart from sales analysis, we have also covered overview of the company and LED latest development trends.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/