Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2025

Introduction

Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market

Point of care (POC) tests are diagnostic tests that are performed at or near the site where the patient is located. POC testing may be performed by laboratory personnel, but often it is performed by non-laboratory personnel such as physicians, nurses, assistants in medical offices, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), medics, pharmacists, and the patients themselves (self-testing). One of the key benefits and market drivers for the POC testing market is the ability to have rapid results that can be used immediately for patient treatment decisions.

In 2018, the global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Point of Care Urinalysis Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ACON Laboratories, Inc

Alere Inc

Eiken Chemical Co Ltd.

IRIS International, Inc.

Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG

McKesson Corporation

Opko Health, Inc

Polymedco, Inc

Quidel Corporation

Radiometer Medical ApS

Roche Diagnostics Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

Stanbio Laboratory

Sysmex Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Self-Testing

Professional Testing

Market segment by Application, split into

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care Settings

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Point of Care Urinalysis Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Point of Care Urinalysis Testing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Self-Testing

1.4.3 Professional Testing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

1.5.3 Home Care Settings

1.5.4 Hospitals & Clinics

1.5.5 Research Laboratories and Institutes

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size

2.2 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

……………………………………..

List of Tables and Figures

Table Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Covered

Table Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2014-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size Market Share by Type 2014-2025

Figure Self-Testing Figures

Table Key Players of Self-Testing

Figure Professional Testing Figures

Table Key Players of Professional Testing

Table Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size Growth by Application 2014-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Diagnostic Laboratories Case Studies

