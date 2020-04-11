Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2025
Point of care (POC) tests are diagnostic tests that are performed at or near the site where the patient is located. POC testing may be performed by laboratory personnel, but often it is performed by non-laboratory personnel such as physicians, nurses, assistants in medical offices, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), medics, pharmacists, and the patients themselves (self-testing). One of the key benefits and market drivers for the POC testing market is the ability to have rapid results that can be used immediately for patient treatment decisions.
In 2018, the global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Point of Care Urinalysis Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ACON Laboratories, Inc
Alere Inc
Eiken Chemical Co Ltd.
IRIS International, Inc.
Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG
McKesson Corporation
Opko Health, Inc
Polymedco, Inc
Quidel Corporation
Radiometer Medical ApS
Roche Diagnostics Corporation
Siemens Healthcare
Stanbio Laboratory
Sysmex Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Self-Testing
Professional Testing
Market segment by Application, split into
Diagnostic Laboratories
Home Care Settings
Hospitals & Clinics
Research Laboratories and Institutes
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Point of Care Urinalysis Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Point of Care Urinalysis Testing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
