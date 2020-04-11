Global Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market to See Major Growth in Future

Portable (movable/compact) medical devices are devices with integrated wireless communication capabilities (using various types of WLAN, WPAN and WMAN technologies with different protocols).

Now, North America has the largest market share among all the segments in the mobile cardiac monitor market and APAC Region will grow at a high Speed for the forecast period.

This report studies the global market size of Portable Medical Electronic Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Portable Medical Electronic Devices in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Portable Medical Electronic Devices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Portable Medical Electronic Devices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

GE

Medtronic

Spacelabs Healthcare

Abbott

Carefusion

Covidien

Natus

Omron

Roche

Qualcomm

Philips

Texas Instruments

Market size by Product

Cardiac Monitors

Respiratory Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Ultrasound Medical Imaging

Heart Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Home Patient Settings

Physician Offices

Nursing Homes

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Portable Medical Electronic Devices market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Portable Medical Electronic Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Portable Medical Electronic Devices companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

