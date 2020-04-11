Global Respiratory Drugs Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2023

The respiratory therapy area consists of indications that affect the respiratory system in different ways, such as inflammation, the scarring of lung tissue and excessive production of mucus in the airways. This report focuses on the key therapy area indications of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and cystic fibrosis (CF). The causes of respiratory disorders vary significantly across each indication, and include factors such as environment, occupation, genetic predisposition and aging.

The treatment landscape for respiratory disorders has traditionally been dominated by small molecule therapies that aim to treat the disease symptoms, rather than the underlying cause. This means that treatment options can be diverse in terms of their targets and mechanisms of action. However, over the past decade the treatment of respiratory disorders has developed significantly, with novel and targeted therapies emerging onto the market. The approval of the products Kalydeco and Orkambi, in 2012 and 2014 respectively, gave patients disease-modifying treatment options for CF. Targeted biologics have also emerged such as omalizumab and Nucala for the treatment of asthma.

Overall, 937 products are being actively developed in the respiratory pipeline. The pipelines of asthma, COPD, IPF and CF contain 261, 106, 79 and 131 products, respectively. Although the more traditional non-specific symptomatic therapies continue to have a strong presence in the respiratory disorder pipeline, the pipeline also contains promising targeted biologic therapies, which reflects their growing prominence in this therapy area.

Scope

Global revenue from the respiratory market is forecast to increase from $30.9 billion in 2016 to $41.3 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate of 4.23%. What is driving this growth?

The leading companies in terms of market share are GSK, AstraZeneca and Boehringer Ingelheim. Which of these are forecast to experience the largest growth?

There have been many new approvals in the therapy area. Which drugs will achieve blockbuster status?

The market has been dominated by ICS/LABA therapies. What classes of drugs dominate the market and which will dominate over the forecast period?

There are 930 respiratory products in the pipeline. What molecular targets are most abundant in the pipeline and what role will pipeline product approvals play in market growth?

Respiratory disorders clinical trials have an overall attrition rate of around 70%, what can companies do to maximize their chance of success?

