Global Short Carbon Fiber Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Short Carbon Fiber market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Short Carbon Fiber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Short Carbon Fiber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Toray Industries (Japan)

Hexcel Corporation (U.S.)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Hyosung (South Korea)

SGL Group (Germany)

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PAN-based carbon fiber

Pitch – based carbon fiber

Rayon – based carbon fiber

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace & defense

Sporting Goods

Wind Energy

Civil Engineering

Pipe & Tank

Marine

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Short Carbon Fiber Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Short Carbon Fiber

1.2 Short Carbon Fiber Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Short Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 PAN-based carbon fiber

1.2.3 Pitch – based carbon fiber

1.2.4 Rayon – based carbon fiber

1.3 Short Carbon Fiber Segment by Application

1.3.1 Short Carbon Fiber Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace & defense

1.3.4 Sporting Goods

1.3.5 Wind Energy

1.3.6 Civil Engineering

1.3.7 Pipe & Tank

1.3.8 Marine

1.3.9 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.10 Others

1.3 Global Short Carbon Fiber Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Short Carbon Fiber Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Short Carbon Fiber Market Size

1.4.1 Global Short Carbon Fiber Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Short Carbon Fiber Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Short Carbon Fiber Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Short Carbon Fiber Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Short Carbon Fiber Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Short Carbon Fiber Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Short Carbon Fiber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Short Carbon Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Short Carbon Fiber Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Short Carbon Fiber Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Short Carbon Fiber Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Short Carbon Fiber Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Short Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Short Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Short Carbon Fiber Production

3.4.1 North America Short Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Short Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Short Carbon Fiber Production

3.5.1 Europe Short Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Short Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Short Carbon Fiber Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Short Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Short Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Short Carbon Fiber Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Short Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Short Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Short Carbon Fiber Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Short Carbon Fiber Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Short Carbon Fiber Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Short Carbon Fiber Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Short Carbon Fiber Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Short Carbon Fiber Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Short Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Short Carbon Fiber Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Short Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Short Carbon Fiber Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Short Carbon Fiber Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Short Carbon Fiber Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Short Carbon Fiber Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Short Carbon Fiber Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Short Carbon Fiber Business

7.1 Toray Industries (Japan)

7.1.1 Toray Industries (Japan) Short Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Short Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Toray Industries (Japan) Short Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Hexcel Corporation (U.S.)

7.2.1 Hexcel Corporation (U.S.) Short Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Short Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Hexcel Corporation (U.S.) Short Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Teijin Limited (Japan)

7.3.1 Teijin Limited (Japan) Short Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Short Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Teijin Limited (Japan) Short Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Hyosung (South Korea)

7.4.1 Hyosung (South Korea) Short Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Short Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Hyosung (South Korea) Short Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 SGL Group (Germany)

7.5.1 SGL Group (Germany) Short Carbon Fiber Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Short Carbon Fiber Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 SGL Group (Germany) Short Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Short Carbon Fiber Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Short Carbon Fiber Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Short Carbon Fiber

8.4 Short Carbon Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Short Carbon Fiber Distributors List

9.3 Short Carbon Fiber Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Short Carbon Fiber Market Forecast

11.1 Global Short Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Short Carbon Fiber Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Short Carbon Fiber Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Short Carbon Fiber Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Short Carbon Fiber Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Short Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Short Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Short Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Short Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Short Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Short Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Short Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Short Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Short Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Short Carbon Fiber Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Short Carbon Fiber Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

