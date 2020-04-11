Global Solar Inverter Market is projected to grow at CAGR of around 15.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025

The “Global Solar Inverter Market” is an in depth study analyzing the current state and forecast 2018-2025. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Solar Inverter Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Solar Inverter Market discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Solar Inverter are widely accepted owing to its property of instantaneous conversion of DC power input to AC current while connected to on-grid system.

The global solar inverter market has experienced a potential growth over the past few year and it has been analyzed that the market will grow at the same pace during the forecast period.

This report focuses on Solar Inverter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Inverter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

SMA Solar Technology

Canadian Solar

SolarEdge Technologies

SunPower

Delta Electronics

Solectria Renewables

Sineng Electric

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

Power electronics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Central Solar Inverter

String Solar Inverter

Micro Solar Inverter

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Utility

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, Ameco Research offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report: Regional and country-level analysis of the Solar Inverter Market, by end-use in detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table Of Contents

Global Solar Inverter Market – Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

1 Solar Inverter Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solar Inverter

1.2 Solar Inverter Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Solar Inverter Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Central Solar Inverter

1.2.3 String Solar Inverter

1.2.4 Micro Solar Inverter

1.3 Solar Inverter Segment by Application

1.3.1 Solar Inverter Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Utility

1.4 Global Solar Inverter Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Solar Inverter Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Solar Inverter Market Size

1.5.1 Global Solar Inverter Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Solar Inverter Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Solar Inverter Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solar Inverter Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Solar Inverter Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Solar Inverter Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Solar Inverter Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Solar Inverter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solar Inverter Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Solar Inverter Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Solar Inverter Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Solar Inverter Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Solar Inverter Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Solar Inverter Production

3.4.1 North America Solar Inverter Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Solar Inverter Production

3.5.1 Europe Solar Inverter Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Solar Inverter Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Solar Inverter Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Solar Inverter Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Solar Inverter Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Solar Inverter Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Solar Inverter Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Solar Inverter Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Solar Inverter Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Solar Inverter Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Solar Inverter Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Solar Inverter Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Solar Inverter Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Solar Inverter Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Solar Inverter Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Solar Inverter Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Solar Inverter Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Solar Inverter Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solar Inverter Business

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Solar Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Solar Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 SMA Solar Technology

7.2.1 SMA Solar Technology Solar Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Solar Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 SMA Solar Technology Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Canadian Solar

7.3.1 Canadian Solar Solar Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Solar Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Canadian Solar Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 SolarEdge Technologies

7.4.1 SolarEdge Technologies Solar Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Solar Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 SolarEdge Technologies Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 SunPower

7.5.1 SunPower Solar Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Solar Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 SunPower Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Delta Electronics

7.6.1 Delta Electronics Solar Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Solar Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Delta Electronics Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Solectria Renewables

7.7.1 Solectria Renewables Solar Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Solar Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Solectria Renewables Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Sineng Electric

7.8.1 Sineng Electric Solar Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Solar Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Sineng Electric Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

7.9.1 Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Solar Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Solar Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Power electronics

7.10.1 Power electronics Solar Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Solar Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Power electronics Solar Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Solar Inverter Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Solar Inverter Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Solar Inverter

8.4 Solar Inverter Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Solar Inverter Distributors List

9.3 Solar Inverter Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Solar Inverter Market Forecast

11.1 Global Solar Inverter Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Solar Inverter Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Solar Inverter Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Solar Inverter Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Solar Inverter Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Solar Inverter Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Solar Inverter Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Solar Inverter Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Solar Inverter Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Solar Inverter Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Solar Inverter Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Solar Inverter Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Solar Inverter Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Solar Inverter Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Solar Inverter Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Solar Inverter Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

