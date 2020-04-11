Global Sports Drink Market is projected to grow at CAGR of around 8.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025
The “Global Sports Drink Market” is an in depth study analyzing the current state and forecast 2018-2025. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Sports Drink Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Sports Drink Market discusses the opportunity areas for investors.
The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Sports drinks are prepared according to the characteristics of physiological consumption during exercise, and can be targeted to supplement the lost nutrition during exercise, play a role in maintaining and improving exercise capacity, and speed up the elimination of fatigue after exercise.
Globally, the market for protein has been increasing due to increase in population and disposable income.
This report focuses on Sports Drink volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports Drink market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Pepsico
Coca Cola
Monster Beverage
Arizona Beverage
Abbott Nutrition
Glaxosmithkline
Living Essentials
Britvic
Extreme Drinks
AJE Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Hypotonic Sports Drink
Isotonic Sports Drink
Hypertonic Sports Drink
Segment by Application
Athletes
Casual Consumers
Lifestyle User
Available Customizations:
With the given market data, Ameco Research offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report: Regional and country-level analysis of the Sports Drink Market, by end-use in detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table Of Contents
Global Sports Drink Market – Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025
1 Sports Drink Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sports Drink
1.2 Sports Drink Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Sports Drink Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Hypotonic Sports Drink
1.2.3 Isotonic Sports Drink
1.2.4 Hypertonic Sports Drink
1.3 Sports Drink Segment by Application
1.3.1 Sports Drink Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Athletes
1.3.3 Casual Consumers
1.3.4 Lifestyle User
1.4 Global Sports Drink Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Sports Drink Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Sports Drink Market Size
1.5.1 Global Sports Drink Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Sports Drink Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Sports Drink Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Sports Drink Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Sports Drink Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Sports Drink Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Sports Drink Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Sports Drink Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Sports Drink Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Sports Drink Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Sports Drink Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Sports Drink Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Sports Drink Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Sports Drink Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Sports Drink Production
3.4.1 North America Sports Drink Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Sports Drink Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Sports Drink Production
3.5.1 Europe Sports Drink Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Sports Drink Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Sports Drink Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Sports Drink Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Sports Drink Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Sports Drink Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Sports Drink Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Sports Drink Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Sports Drink Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Sports Drink Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Sports Drink Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Sports Drink Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Sports Drink Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Sports Drink Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Sports Drink Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Sports Drink Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Sports Drink Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Sports Drink Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Sports Drink Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Sports Drink Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Sports Drink Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Sports Drink Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sports Drink Business
7.1 Pepsico
7.1.1 Pepsico Sports Drink Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Sports Drink Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Pepsico Sports Drink Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Coca Cola
7.2.1 Coca Cola Sports Drink Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Sports Drink Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Coca Cola Sports Drink Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Monster Beverage
7.3.1 Monster Beverage Sports Drink Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Sports Drink Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Monster Beverage Sports Drink Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Arizona Beverage
7.4.1 Arizona Beverage Sports Drink Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Sports Drink Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Arizona Beverage Sports Drink Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Abbott Nutrition
7.5.1 Abbott Nutrition Sports Drink Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Sports Drink Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Abbott Nutrition Sports Drink Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Glaxosmithkline
7.6.1 Glaxosmithkline Sports Drink Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Sports Drink Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Glaxosmithkline Sports Drink Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Living Essentials
7.7.1 Living Essentials Sports Drink Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Sports Drink Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Living Essentials Sports Drink Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Britvic
7.8.1 Britvic Sports Drink Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Sports Drink Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Britvic Sports Drink Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Extreme Drinks
7.9.1 Extreme Drinks Sports Drink Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Sports Drink Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Extreme Drinks Sports Drink Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 AJE Group
7.10.1 AJE Group Sports Drink Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Sports Drink Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 AJE Group Sports Drink Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8 Sports Drink Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Sports Drink Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sports Drink
8.4 Sports Drink Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.2 Sports Drink Distributors List
9.3 Sports Drink Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global Sports Drink Market Forecast
11.1 Global Sports Drink Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Sports Drink Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Sports Drink Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Sports Drink Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Sports Drink Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Sports Drink Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Sports Drink Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Sports Drink Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Sports Drink Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Sports Drink Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Sports Drink Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Sports Drink Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Sports Drink Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Sports Drink Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Sports Drink Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Sports Drink Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
