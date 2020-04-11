Global Transport Oxygen Concentrators Market 2017 to 2023: Granular View of The Market from Various End-Use Segments

Researchmoz added latest report “Transport Oxygen Concentrators: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2017 to 2023”. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the transport oxygen concentrators are used at night by patients on portable oxygen concentrators during the day. People on oxygen wish to continue usual activities, the portable devices are useful for that during the day.

Oxygen helps: stimulate brain activity, increase memory capacity, and boost concentration. Oxygen is useful for developing stronger alertness and raising energy levels. It is used to improve strength. Supplemental oxygen can be used to remedy irregular sleeping patterns. It increases physical endurance when used before and after exercising.

Transport oxygen concentrators are needed for night use by patients on portable oxygen concentrators during the day. People on oxygen wish to continue usual activities, the portable devices are useful for that during the day. Distributors are concentrated on determining which stationary oxygen concentrator supports patient lifestyle.

Transport Oxygen Concentrators and supplies are used for EWOT therapy. concentrators are operating in doctor’s offices, clinics, rehabilitation facilities, and by Individuals who want to experience the benefits of exercising with oxygen therapy. EWOT packages come complete with a 5 or 10 LPM oxygen concentrator.

The non – rebreather mask humidifier bottle and tubing provide access to oxygen. Transport oxygen concentrators support exercising. They increase a sense of wellbeing. Major factors driving the market for transport oxygen concentrators include ability to provide oxygen under all circumstances.

The worldwide aging population is driving an increased need for supplemental oxygen. An increase in the number of people with COPD and other respiratory diseases represents the portion of the market that is dedicated to providing medical oxygen. Advantages of newer transport oxygen concentrator devices are that they weigh less, are somewhat quieter than older units, and are easy to use. They are generally affordable markets.

“In order for the continuous flow transport oxygen concentrators to meet a wider range of oxygen demands, these machines are generally bigger than other portable units on the market. The typical weight of one of a continuous flow unit is 18 pounds up to 35 pounds, not including additional accessories. These are often just heavy enough that they require the use of a cart to transport the oxygen supply. While a continuous flow transport oxygen machine is portable, it is less portable than many of the pulse dose varieties available.”

Transport Oxygen Concentrator Market Forecasts

Transport oxygen concentrator markets at $135 million market in 2016 are set to become a $2.4 billion market in 2023 because they bring enormous value to people who use them while they are exercising and sleeping with a CPAP. Steady growth is anticipated because the transport units provide continuous oxygen flow capability.

