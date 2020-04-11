Green Solvents -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Green Solvents Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "Green Solvents -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024" To Its Research Database

Governments and industries around the world are looking for ways to reduce carbon dioxide emissions as well as their dependence on oil-based products, and green solvent is seen as one way to accomplish these goals. In recent years, rising environmental concerns and support from manufacturers of paints and coatings, cosmetics and many others are putting real wind in the sails of green solvents.

Rising demand for green solvents results in increased supply. Many producers are pushing the use of bio-based materials as solvents in various industries. The personal care and cosmetics industry across the world has widely accepted bioethanol as an important solvent material. The paints and coatings industry is trying to reduce environmental impact by replacing conventional solvents with bio-based low volatile organic compounds (VOCs). In addition, manufacturers of printing inks, cleaning products, pharmaceuticals, foods, adhesives and other products also have increasing demands for various types of green solvents. All these factors will drive the global green solvents market to grow at a CAGR of 
REDACTED over the next five years.

This report defines green solvents as biosolvents derived from biomass, including agricultural residues, sugarcane and corn. Today the solvent world is still dominated by fossil-derived products but biosolvents will have much faster growth.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers the types of green solvents used for various application industries. The market is broken down by material type, region, country and application. Revenue and volume forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each green solvent material, application, region and country.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across different solvent materials. Furthermore, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the green solvent market and current industry trends.

Report Includes:

– 183 data tables 
– Brief overview and market intelligence on green solvents produced commercially and those that are in the development pipeline 
– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023 
– Coverage of various types of green solvents used in diverse industry applications 
– Elaboration on the influence of government regulations, current technology, and the economic factors that are and will shape the marketplace 
– Emphasis on the manufacturer landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major manufacturer’s in the green solvent market 
– Profiles of major companies of the industry including, 3M, Akzo Nobel, Procter & Gamble Co., Roche and Solvay

Table of Contents 

Chapter 1 Introduction 
Study Goals and Objectives 
Reasons for Doing This Study 
Scope of Report 
Intended Audience 
Information Sources 
Methodology 
Geographic Breakdown 
Analyst’s Credentials 
BCC Custom Research 
Related BCC Research Reports 
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights 
Chapter 3 Market Background, Opportunities and Risks 
Chapter 4 Global Market for Green Solvents, by Material 
Chapter 5 Global Market for Green Solvents, by Application 
Chapter 6 Global Market for Green Solvents, by Region and Country 
Chapter 7 Asian Market for Green Solvents 
Chapter 8 North American Green Solvent Market 
Chapter 9 European Market for Green Solvents 
Chapter 10 Green Solvent Market in Rest of the World 
Chapter 11 Patent Review/ New Developments 

Chapter 12 Company Profiles 
Buyers of Green Solvents and Materials 
3M 
AKZO NOBEL 
AUROBINDO PHARMA LTD. 
COSMAX 
FLINT GROUP 
L’ORÉAL INTERNATIONAL 
NIHON KOLMAR CO., LTD. 
PFIZER INC. 
PPG INDUSTRIES INC. 
PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. 
ROCHE 
SHISEIDO 
SANOFI 
SUN CHEMICAL CORP. 
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES 
TOYO INK AMERICA, LLC 
UNILEVER UK LTD. 
Manufacturers and Suppliers of Green Solvents and Materials 
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO. 
BASF 
CARGILL 
CHANGZHOU COMWIN FINE CHEMICALS CO LTD. 
CJ CHEILJEDANG CORP. 
CORBION 
CROPENERGIES AG 
CYMER LLC 
CYTOCULTURE INTERNATIONAL INC. 
FLORACHEM CORP. 
FLORIDA CHEMICAL CO. 
GALACTIC S.A. 
GC INNOVATION AMERICA 
Global Bio-chemical Technology Group 
GODAVARI BIOREFINERIES 
GRAHAM CHEMICAL CORP. 
GREEN BIOLOGICS INC. 
HUADE BIOLOGICAL ENGINEERING 
INKEMIA GREEN CHEMICALS 
INTREXON CORP. 
JINDAN LACTIC ACID 
KERLEY INK 
LIBERTY CHEMICALS SRL 
MUSASHINO CHEMICAL LABORATORY, LTD. 
NOVAMONT 
P&G CHEMICALS 
PENTA MANUFACTURING CO. 
PETROBRAS 
POET, LLC 
SOLVAY 
STEPAN CO. 
SYMRISE AG 
TOKYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 
VERSALIS S.P.A. 
VERTEC BIOSOLVENTS INC. 
YANCHENG HONGTAI BIOENGINEERING CO. LTD. 
ZHENGZHOU YIBANG INDUSTRY & COMMERCE CO. LTD. 
Chapter 13 Appendix: Abbreviations and Acronyms

Continued…                       

 

