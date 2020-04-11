High Performance Apparel Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis To 2024

High Performance Apparel Industry 2019

Description:-

High Performance Apparel, simply defined, are the garments that perform or function for some purpose. These performance clothing help athletes and active people keep cool, comfortable and dry through moisture management and other techniques. High Performance Apparel consist of two sections- Sports wear and Protective Clothing. High Performance Apparel is sold to both, individual consumers as sportswear at retail prices, and as business-to-business protective clothing at wholesale prices. For real, they have the same characteristics working to meet the needs of the wearer’s circumstances, and to defeat the risks of the outside environment. There are many methods to make an apparel perform. They include making of garment in specified ways, fabric and trim specification, or fiber and chemical treatments.

Scope of the Report:

High Performance Apparel is one of the fastest growing sectors of the global textile industry. This growth of High Performance Apparel market can be attributed to the changes in the life style of the majority of people today. Active sports such as aerobics, athletics, running, cycling, hiking, mountaineering, swimming, sailing, windsurfing, ballooning, parachuting, snowboarding, and ski-ing are preferred today, over any other recreational activities. With the increasing risks in the industries due to the exposure to hazardous materials such as chemicals, polluting wastes etc. and due to increased risky events like fire, terror attacks etc. High Performance Apparel has all the more become important. The corporate wear sector is also growing with demands for more functionals clothing. Not only functionality, it also needs to be fashionable and stylish. As such, high tech fabrics and apparel that are made for high performance has become a necessity. Apart from representing status and sophistication, today, clothing is about being fit for purpose, clothing that performs.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3774209-global-high-performance-apparel-market-2019-by-manufacturers

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Although sales of sportswear bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the sportswear field hastily.

The worldwide market for High Performance Apparel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.5% over the next five years, will reach 10600 million US$ in 2024, from 6140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the High Performance Apparel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Under armour

Nike

Adidas

VF

Lululemon

Columbia

Puma

Arc’teryx

FILA

Patagonia

5.11

Vista Outdoor

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Synthetic

Cotton

Wool

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Sports Wear

Protective Clothing

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe High Performance Apparel product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of High Performance Apparel, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of High Performance Apparel in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the High Performance Apparel competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

……..

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3774209-global-high-performance-apparel-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 High Performance Apparel Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Synthetic

1.2.2 Cotton

1.2.3 Wool

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Sports Wear

1.3.2 Protective Clothing

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Under armour

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 High Performance Apparel Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Under armour High Performance Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Nike

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 High Performance Apparel Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Nike High Performance Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Adidas

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 High Performance Apparel Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Adidas High Performance Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 VF

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 High Performance Apparel Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 VF High Performance Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Lululemon

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 High Performance Apparel Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Lululemon High Performance Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Columbia

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 High Performance Apparel Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Columbia High Performance Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Puma

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 High Performance Apparel Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Puma High Performance Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3774209

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.