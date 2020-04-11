Hybrid Integration Platform Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2017-2027

In the new mobile and cloud world, business decisions are driven by the convergence of social interaction, mobility, cloud, and information. Therefore, in order to increase business value, IT needs to connect cloud-based, mobile, and on-premises resources. Hybrid integration Platform connects the network that is divided between enterprise and customers & suppliers, BYOD (enterprise mobile), and big data in order to allow the on-premises application to integrate with cloud-based application and ultimately due to this, the adoption of Hybrid Integration Platform is increasing. Also, the increasing demand of hosting apps, data, and services on the cloud is also one of the major factors due to which the demand for Hybrid integration platform is increasing.

Hybrid Integration Platform is an evolutionary step in leveraging the cloud to its full potential. The hybrid integration platform is a combination of on-premise and cloud based systems which are securely connected using a transport layer security. Hybrid integration platform integrates data from on-premise systems with cloud data in order to provide balance between enterprises. The benefits of Hybrid Integration Platform such as reduced cost, rapid development and deployment, build-in scalability are playing an important role in supporting the rapid adoption of Hybrid Integration Platform and which ultimately helps in fueling the growth of Hybrid Integration Platform market.

Global Hybrid Integration Platform Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The growing need for integrating on-premise and cloud applications with existing systems in order to drive digital business transformation is the primary growth driver of Hybrid Integration platform. Moreover, the advancement in the cloud computing technology is playing an important role in driving the growth of Hybrid Integration Platform market. Also, the digital era has greatly accelerated the change and evolution for new products, services and business models.

Apart from this, the increase in the number of Hybrid Integration Platform provider and the paradigm shift in the way of developing applications are some of the factors which are fueling the growth of Hybrid Integration Platform market.

Restraints

The lack of standardization and uniform integration type for hybrid integration platform are some of the factors which may hinder the growth Hybrid Integration Platform market in near future. Also, high cost and security issues are the factors which may restraint the growth of Hybrid Integration Platform market.

Global Hybrid Integration Platform Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Hybrid Integration Platform market on the basis of type:

On the basis of type, hybrid integration platform can be segmented as Application Integration, Data integration, Business-to-business integration, and cloud integration.

Segmentation of Hybrid Integration Platform market on the basis of Application:

On the basis of application, hybrid integration platform can be segmented as BFSI, Retail, Government & public sector, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication, and others

Global Hybrid Integration Platform Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

The prominent players in Global Hybrid Integration Platform market are: Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Software AG, Dell Boomi, MuleSoft, TIBCO Software, SnapLogic, Liaison technologies, Infomatica, Axway, and others.

