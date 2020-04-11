Imagery Analytics Market Growth Analysis with Respect to Region and Industry During 2017 – 2027

Global Imagery Analytics Market: Introduction

Imagery analytics refers to collection of images or videos from the outer or inner surface of earth or body or any other surface. Analysis of imagery data offers current occurrences, past insights, and future predictions related to various applications. Imagery analytics is a crucial part of Big Data which has its applications in healthcare, geospatial, and others. Various vendors which offer imagery analytics solutions are leveraging on machine learning capabilities, big data cloud hosting services and merge acquisitions and collaborations in order to bring together imaging cloud data with analytical data with predictive capabilities. Different type of imaging analytics solutions involves use of data mining and machine learning in its application of analyzing images. Hence, it relies on the large availability of imaging data in order to run its analytics. Image analytics software are typically part of an imaging tool that is used to capture image data and interpret it on a user case basis.

Global Imagery Analytics Market: Drivers and Challenges

Government initiates towards smart infrastructure, rapid growth in urban planning and development is expected to drive the growth in acceptance and adoption of imagery analytics worldwide. Increasing application of imagery analytics in healthcare, gaming and entertainment and military is expected drive the growth of imagery analytics market. Growing concern for ecology and environment among the population of various regions and governing bodies is expected to rise the adoption of imagery analytics in the years to come, contributing the revenue generation of imagery analytics. Combination and deployment of geospatial analytics with IT, telecommunication, and the Internet is among other prime factors accountable for the increasing application and compliance of geospatial imagery analytics across government and private organization which is expected to encourage the growth in revenue of global imagery analytics market.

Few challenges faced by the vendors while offering imagery analytics are cyber threats owing to easy accessibility and difficulty in storing unstructured data.

Global Imagery Analytics Market: Segmentation

Global imagery analytics market can be segmented into type, and application.

On the basis of type, global imagery analytics market can be segmented into imagery analytics and video analytics

On the basis of application, global imagery analytics market can be segmented into geospatial and weather monitoring, energy and utility, manufacturing and mining, healthcare, agriculture, and others

Global Imagery Analytics Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, global imagery analytics market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. The imagery analytics market in North America and Europe is expected to have significant market share of the global imagery analytics market. Asia Pacific imagery analytics market is having maximum potential during the forecast period. Imagery analytics market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are expected to register positive growth during the forecast period.

Global Imagery Analytics Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players for imagery analytics market include Hexagon AB, Digital Globe Inc., Urthecast Corportion, Trimble Inc., Harris Corporation, Google Inc., Satellite Imaging Corporation, Keyw Corporation, EOS Data Analytics, and Geocento

