Impact of Existing and Emerging Carpet Back Coatings Market to 2024

Global Carpet Back Coatings Market: Summary

Carpet back coatings is primarily a backing process and is an important production step which is done to improve and enhance the stability of various textile floor coatings including rugs and carpets. Backing of floor coatings has advantages such as soundproofing, stepping elasticity and heat insulation. There are various types of coatings used for textile floor covering which include pre-coatings, foam coatings, textile back coatings, heavy coatings, reinforcement and back finish among others. Various methods used for backing carpets include secondary backing, embossed gel foam backing and felt backing.

Gel foam backings are the most accepted carpet back coatings as they possess excellent mechanical quality, good water resistance and have a non-slippery effect. A gelling agent along with a vulcanization agent coupled with ammonium acetate gel foam is used as secondary backing. Tufted carpets are pre coated after tufting, primarily to anchor the needled piled loops in the carrier layer of the carpet permanently. The pre coating material consists of a variety of components, which include x-SBR latex (dispersion that contains a copolymer, which is obtained from styrene, butadiene and carbonic acid), fillers, water, and additives, which include thickeners, anti foam, foam stabilizers etc. The pre coatings can be applied to carpets and other textile floor coatings by two processes, one which include slop padding and the doctor blade technique.

Global Carpet Back Coatings Market: Drivers and Restraints

The primary driver for the carpet back coating market is the need for carpets in households and workspaces. This is owing to the high disposable income of the people, changing lifestyle of the consumers especially in the Asia Pacific region. Carpets are increasingly used for decorating and enhancing the feel of a room whether in houses or in offices. The growing construction industry coupled with growing remodeling activities is anticipated to boost the market for carpet back coatings. Competition from hard floor coatings and the harmful effects observed during the manufacturing of carpet back coatings may restrict the carpet back coating market. Manufacturers of carpet back coatings are investing in a number of research and development projects to improve the quality of the various carpet back coatings as well as improving the quality of carpets. Research is also being carried out in order to find eco friendly alternatives especially for modern customer needs.

Global Carpet Back Coatings Market: Regional Evaluation

The major markets for carpet back coatings include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region is the largest market for carpet back coatings owing to the increase in the demand for carpets. This is due to home renovations in the region coupled with improvements in the retail market segment. The demand for carpet back coatings is sluggish in Europe due to the economic crises that took place in the region. Most of the demand for carpet back coatings and carpets comes from various refurbishment projects in the European region. However, the market in Europe for carpet back coatings is expected to rise at a slow pace during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to have maximum demand for carpet back coatings due to the high disposable income of consumers along with increasing investments for various commercial projects and high demand from major countries like Japan, India, China, Korea and Indonesia.

Global Carpet Back Coatings Market: Key Players

The key companies profiled for the company back coating market include China Flooring Holding Company Limited, Duochem, Amtico International, Ceramica Cleopatra Group and Balta Industries among others.