In Vitro Fertilization Market in Europe to Garner $4,447 million by 2022

The Europe IVF Market garnered $3.05 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $4.44 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2016 to 2022. The report offers a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, competitive analysis, key segments, and changing market trends. The estimations are offered through analysis of the current market dynamics and highlights the market potential, based on value and volume, from 2015 to 2022.

The IVF market in Europe is driven by factors including delayed marriages, low fertility rates, and late parenthood decisions. Moreover, subsidization of IVF treatments in Germany due to the low birthrate of nearly 1.46 children per women supplements the growth of the market. In addition, the National Health Plan (NHP) in Germany offers nearly 50% of the total cost of treatment and covers payment of three IVF cycles, which in turn, is expected to drive the IVF market. However, lack of appropriate reimbursements and high initial cost of procedures restrain the growth of the European IVF market.

The fresh cycle (non-donor) segment contributed to more than three-fourths market share in 2015 and will maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. The Europe IVF market is expected to witness a considerable growth in countries including Germany, France, and the U.K. This is due to favorable regulations including Human Fertilization and Embryo authority (HFEA) of the U.K., that offers regulations for the functioning of IVF treatments and research.

The research offers a detailed analysis of key market players including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., DRK Kliniken Berlin, LG Life Sciences, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., and EMD Serono Inc.

France contributed to the highest number of IVF cycles in 2015, however, the U.K. is estimated to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume. This is due to low rate of fertility and same gender adoption of IVF babies. Spain held the largest share in terms of revenue among other countries and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in fertility tourism and huge success rates of treatments.

Key findings of the report:

Fertility clinics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The U.K. is expected experience the highest growth rate in the market, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2016 to 2022.

In 2015, EU5 (Germany, France, UK, Spain, and Italy) together contributed for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in terms of volume.

Fresh cycle (non-donor) segment is estimated to remain the largest revenue-generating segment throughout the forecast period.

Thawed IVF cycle (non-donor) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2%, in terms of volume in Denmark, during the forecast period.

