Internet of Things in Insurance Market Size, Share, Dynamics, Thematic Research, Industry Status, Outlook and Opportunities

Internet of Things in Insurance -Thematic Research : The IoT is among the most disruptive technologies in the insurance sector. It has the potential to redefine the traditional insurance business model, shifting the focus from merely protection to prevention. Related gains include new revenue streams, claims/risk prevention, and a more intimate and connected relationship with customers.
Through connectivity and constant engagement, insurers can act as a business partner, spreading the risk with their customer. Insurers can move from being a one-off contact during an unpleasant situation to providing regular advice to their clients on risk management and prevention. While investment in IoT can ultimately generate new tailored value propositions, it will require insurers to shape the right strategy and manage the increased risks.
Vendors and managed service providers can offer total support in multiple technology contexts, and those with credentials in adjacent sectors can position themselves equally strongly on as-a-service transformation.
Scope
This report analyses the impact of the internet of things (IoT) on the insurance industry.
-It discusses how IoT is among the most disruptive technologies in the insurance sector.
-It identifies prominent areas in which IoT will impact insurance and the big tech players within this technology theme.
Reasons to buy
The report highlights some of the big technology players within the IoT theme, classified by value chain segment.
-It identifies the technology trends within the IoT value chain, as well as trends showing how IoT is being implemented across the global insurance sector.
-The report analyses the IoT value chain across four layers – devices, connectivity, data, and control.
-It provides an industry analysis, explaining IoT, its stages of development, its broad market segments, and a competitive analysis.
-The report discusses the impact of IoT on insurance through key recommendations for insurers.
-The report offers a technology briefing, to explain the six big IoT market segments and the IoT value chain as four distinct layers.
Companies mentioned
Akamai
Amazon
Apple
ARM (Softbank)
Atmel (Microchip Technology)
Broadcom
CalAmp
Cisco
Ericsson
F5 Networks
GE
Google
IBM
Infoblox
Intel
Microchip
Microsoft
NXP/ Freescale
Qualcomm
Samsung
SAP
Software AG
Splunk
AlertMe
Arqiva
Arrayent
August
Ayla Networks
Balyo
Belkin
BigBelly
Canary
DroneShield
Electric Imp
EVRYTHNG
Fitbit
Libelium
Neul
Nordic Semi-conductor
Oort
Tado
Thingsquare
Aetna
AIG
American Family Insurance
Aviva
AXA
Church Mutual
John Hancock
Metromile
Progressive
Table of Contents
Players
Trends
Value chain
Industry analysis
Impact of IoT on insurance
Companies section
Technology briefing
Glossary
APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
