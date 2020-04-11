Itaconic Acid 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Region & Segment Forecast to 2025

Itaconic Acid Market 2019

Itaconic Acid is a naturally occurring unsaturated 5-C dicarboxylic acid which is also known as methylenesuccinic acid or methylenebutanedioic acid . Itaconic acid was first described by Baup in 1836 when he discovered it as a product of citric acid distillation. Itaconic acid has the stoichiometric formula C5H6O4 and a molar weight of 130.1 g/mol. It exists as white to light beige crystals with a density of 1.573 g/mL at 25°C, a melting point of 165-168°C and a flash point of 268°C . It dissolves in water up to 80.1 g/L at 20°C which makes it quite easy to purify by crystallization. In a recent study IA was also found to dissolve well in several alcohols including methanol, 2-propanol and ethanol with the solubility increasing with temperature. Itaconic acid is also readily biodegradable in nature.

Itaconic acid is an important raw material in the chemicals industry, but it still occupies a niche market. The today’s use of itaconic acid is in the production of lubricant additives, surface active agents, dye intermediates, plastics, synthetic rubber and resins and chemical fibers.

China is at present the largest supply market for Itaconic Acid, accounting for an estimated 76.15 percent share of global production in 2017. The country holds the supply and demand of itaconic acid from the viewpoint of production, manufacture, and worldwide competitiveness.

The global Itaconic Acid market is valued at 83 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 120 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Itaconic Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Itaconic Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kehai Biochemistry

Guoguang Biochemistry

Huaming Biochemistry

Alpha Chemika

Zhongshun Science & Technology

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Synthesis

Fermentation

Segment by Application

Plasticizer

Lubricating Oil Additive

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Itaconic Acid Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Itaconic Acid

1.2 Itaconic Acid Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Itaconic Acid Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Synthesis

1.2.3 Fermentation

1.3 Itaconic Acid Segment by Application

1.3.1 Itaconic Acid Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Plasticizer

1.3.3 Lubricating Oil Additive

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Itaconic Acid Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Itaconic Acid Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Itaconic Acid Market Size

1.5.1 Global Itaconic Acid Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Itaconic Acid Production (2014-2025)

………..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Itaconic Acid Business

7.1 Kehai Biochemistry

7.1.1 Kehai Biochemistry Itaconic Acid Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Itaconic Acid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Kehai Biochemistry Itaconic Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Guoguang Biochemistry

7.2.1 Guoguang Biochemistry Itaconic Acid Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Itaconic Acid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Guoguang Biochemistry Itaconic Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Huaming Biochemistry

7.3.1 Huaming Biochemistry Itaconic Acid Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Itaconic Acid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Huaming Biochemistry Itaconic Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Alpha Chemika

7.4.1 Alpha Chemika Itaconic Acid Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Itaconic Acid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Alpha Chemika Itaconic Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Zhongshun Science & Technology

7.5.1 Zhongshun Science & Technology Itaconic Acid Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Itaconic Acid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Zhongshun Science & Technology Itaconic Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

