Malic Acid Market 2019 Competitive analysis – Fuso Chemical, Bartek, Isegen, Polynt, Thirumalai Chemicals

Malic acid is an organic compound with the formula C4H6O5. It is a dicarboxylic acid that is made by all living organisms, contributes to the pleasantly sour taste of fruits, and is used as a food additive. Malic acid has two stereoisomeric forms. Malic acid is in three forms in nature, i.e. D-malic acid, L-malic acid and their mixtures DL-malic acid. It’s a white crystal or crystalline powder. It has strong moisture absorption, soluble in water and ethanol.

The global Malic Acid market is valued at 290 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 320 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2018-2025.

The “Malic Acid Market Research” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Malic Acid market. Malic Acid industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Malic Acid industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Malic Acid Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Fuso Chemical

Bartek

Isegen

Polynt

Thirumalai Chemicals

Yongsan Chemicals

MC Food Specialties

Tate & Lyle

Changmao Biochemical Engineering

Sealong Biotechnology

Jinhu Lile Biotechnology

In consumption market, the global sales value increases with the 0.38% average growth rate. North America and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents a downward trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

L-Malic Acid

DL-Malic Acid

By Application, the market can be split into

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Global Malic Acid Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Malic Acid industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Malic Acid Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Malic Acid capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Malic Acid manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

